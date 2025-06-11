Beef prices fall slightly at Omagh Mart, bullocks selling to £2640 for 660kg
Bullocks
T McNeill, Ballymagorry 660k £2640; 695k £2480; 660k £2440, K Mills, Dromore 645k £2300; 605k £2270; 600k £2250; 610k £2220, H G Donnelly, Sixmilecross 660k £2290; 690k £2280; 580k £2200, Loughmacrory Farmer 550k £2200; 475k £2060; 555k £2120, H Wilson, Ardstraw 520k £1900; 685k £2190, A O’Neill, Carrickmore 570k £2070; 540k £1910, D Fox, Carrickmore 535k £1940; 620k £2200, S J Irvine, Lack 535k £1890; 635k £2130, H Cashle, Aughnacloy 495k £1880 and £1860m, ML O’Neill, Greencastle 360k £1650; 345k £1530; 350k £1540 and D McKinley, Grange 270k £1380.
Heifers
S Daly, Carrickmore 445k £1860; 475k £1780, H Henry, Fintona 495k £2640; 500k £1910; 540k £2000, D Briggs, Omagh 510k £1990; 485k £1850, W J Smyth, Strabane 520k £2010, C Armstrong, Dromore 620k £2180, D Fox, Carrickmore 420k £1520, M L O’Neill, Greencastle 405k £1460; 370k £1370; 375k £1350 and C Mitchell, Tattyreagh 335k £1460.
Fat cows
A Nelson, Castlederg 780k £332, E Donaghy, Loughmacrory 670k £326; 590k £308, S Conway, Loughmacrory 690k £316; 550k £306, C T McNabb, Drumquin 650k £310; 670k £290; 630k £286, B McDonell, Dromore 820k £302, C Mitchell, Tattyreagh 620k £296, W P McKane, Newtownstewart 600k £294, D McFadden, Mountfield 710k £292 and P Kelly, Loughmacrory 760k £284.
Friesian cows
R King, Laught 520k £278, H Kee, Strabane 740k £258; 770k £242, William Rankin, Killen 720k £256, Des Scott, Omagh 720k £254; 630k £236, W Wilson, Killybrack 760k £242 and Fairmount Farms, Claudy 680k £240.
Weanlings
N McCullagh, Drumlea £1200 Simmental bull, N Jack, Mountjoy £1130; £1010 and £1000 Belgian Blue bulls; £880 and £870 Belgian Blue heifers, Letteree Estates Ltd £1080 Charolais bull, P J Donnelly, Beragh £970 Aberdeen Angus bull, S Thompson, Strabane £970 and £950 Aberdeen Angus bulls, George Sproule, Castlederg £890 Charolais heifer; £890 Charolais bull, S Murray, Fintona £880 (4) Friesian bulls and J Edgar, Clanabogan £830 (6) Friesian bulls.
Dropped calves
W P McKane, Newtownstewart £960 Limousin bull, M Anderson, Fintona £920 and £900 Belgian Blue bulls; £837 and £775 Aberdeen Angus bulls, R S Crawford, Fintona £760 Aberdeen Angus bull; £720 Limousin bull, M O’Kane, Drumragh £770 Belgian Blue heifer; £715 Aubrac bull, M McCaughey, Trillick £740; £735 and £705 Aberdeen Angus bulls, H H Maguire, Enniskillen £730 Hereford heifer; £680 Aberdeen Angus heifer, J Maguire, Trillick £700 Limousin bull, J Wauchob, Newtownstewart £680 Charolais bull, S Grimes, Beragh £655 and £630 Hereford bulls; £610 Hereford heifer, C Dixon, Sixmilecross £650 Blonde heifer, P K Donnelly, Beragh £645 Aberdeen Angus bull; £600 Aberdeen Angus heifer and R Kerr, Drumquin £620 Belgian Blue; £615 Aberdeen Angus bull.
