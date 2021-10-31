Beef Shorthorn family fun day raises over £9,000 for charity

The NI Beef Shorthorn Club were delighted to recently present the Royal Hospital for Sick Children with a cheque for £9,039.73. The monies were raised at a Family Fun Day held on the farm of Kingsley and Rachel Jordan, Donaghcloney. Pictured are from left, Kingsley Jordan, Tom McGuigan, chairman, Rachel and Grace Jordan, Nigel Kearney Helping Hands, and Barry Fitzsimons, vice chair.

Committee member Rachel came up with the idea as a social event for club members and their friends, and also to raise money for the Helping Hands charity.

The Jordan family know first hand just how essential the remarkable works are that are carried out by the team of doctors and nurses at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children as their daughter, Grace, was in their care a number of years ago with a life threatening condition. She has now made a full and wonderful recovery, and is a beautiful and caring little girl who loves her Beef Shorthorn cattle.

Well-known auctioneer Trevor Wylie conducted the sale which saw a wide range of items go under the hammer.

A very successful family fun day and barbecue was held by the NI Beef Shorthorn Club on the farm of Kingsley and Rachel Jordan, Donaghcloney.

Representatives travelled to the Royal Hospital recently to present a cheque for £9039.73 which is a tremendous amount for such a worthy cause.