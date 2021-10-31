Beef Shorthorn family fun day raises over £9,000 for charity
Kingsley and Rachel Jordan recently welcomed visitors to their Donaghcloney-based farm for the NI Beef Shorthorn Club’s Family Fun Day and Barbecue.
Committee member Rachel came up with the idea as a social event for club members and their friends, and also to raise money for the Helping Hands charity.
The Jordan family know first hand just how essential the remarkable works are that are carried out by the team of doctors and nurses at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children as their daughter, Grace, was in their care a number of years ago with a life threatening condition. She has now made a full and wonderful recovery, and is a beautiful and caring little girl who loves her Beef Shorthorn cattle.
Well-known auctioneer Trevor Wylie conducted the sale which saw a wide range of items go under the hammer.
Representatives travelled to the Royal Hospital recently to present a cheque for £9039.73 which is a tremendous amount for such a worthy cause.
The NI Beef Shorthorn Club are truly thankful to the Bank of Ireland, Moy Park and Slurrykat who offered financial support. Also thanks to all those who donated items for the auction and catering. The club are very appreciative of all those who attended and who assisted in any way to ensure that it was a resounding success.