Beef Shorthorn X calf is being raffled to raise funds for charity Tinylife

Tinylife is the only charity in Northern Ireland providing support to families of premature and/or sick babies and are absolutely delighted to be chosen by the club.

When club member Emmet McNulty’s daughter, Joanne, went into premature labour with her little boy Finn, they were appreciative of all the support and advice they received from Tinylife.

Finn’s early arrival took place during the Covid lockdown.

Joanne McNulty and little Finn, Samuel and Michael Moore, Leanne Beatty (Tinylife) and Tom McGuigan (chair of the NI Beef Shorthorn Club), along with the beautiful calf up for raffle.

Mum Joanne said she was grateful for all the advice, support and loans of equipment needed during those first few months with her baby boy.

As a way of saying thank you, they decided to support Tinylife by organising various fundraising events throughout the year.

The latest fundraiser will see a Beef Shorthorn X calf being raffled off, with special thanks to Dessie Moore and sons from Donaghmore who have kindly donated it.

Michael Moore, who is now 10 years old, was also a premature baby.

The calf can be viewed at the NI Beef Shorthorn Club stand at Balmoral Show from 11-14 May.

The calf will also be at Clogher Valley Show on 27 July.

If you would like to be in with a chance of winning this lovely calf, be sure to purchase your raffle tickets at the club’s stand at these events.

In Northern Ireland, there are more than 2,000 babies born too soon, too small, or too sick every year.

Some babies arrive as early as 24 weeks, weighing as little as 1lb (or 454 grams) - the same weight as half a bag of sugar.

This support from the NI Beef Shorthorn Club will help to ensure Tinylife can continue to provide support services which are vital for the six families in need every day in Northern Ireland.

Area Fundraiser, Leanne Beatty, commented: “Without the tremendous support we receive from local people and clubs like the NI Beef Shorthorn Club, we would not be able to continue to bring these services to local families in their time of need.”