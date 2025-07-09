Belfast Businesses Encouraged to Shine in High Street Heroes NI 2025 Awards

Lord Mayor of Belfast Tracy Kelly and Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts.

RETAIL NI, in partnership with National Lottery operator Allwyn, SSE Airtricity and Gig Grafter, has officially launched the High Street Heroes NI 2025 campaign.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This vibrant initiative celebrates the independent retailers and local businesses that form the backbone of Northern Ireland’s communities and high streets.

Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive of Retail NI, said: “The High Street Heroes NI campaign continues to grow from strength to strength, with a record-breaking 15,000 votes cast last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our high streets are more than shopping destinations. They are vital centres of employment, entrepreneurship and community life.

“Independent retail is the lifeblood of communities right across Northern Ireland, and this campaign is the biggest celebration of our thriving local retail sector.

“This year, we are preparing to host our biggest ever showcase and a major celebration of the individual businesses that form the beating heart of our towns and cities.

“Retail NI is delighted to collaborate with Translink to amplify the campaign’s visibility and to recognise the vital role public transport plays in connecting people to their local high streets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Retail NI High Street Heroes Awards shine a spotlight on the impact independent retailers make on the local economy and community as part of a major celebration of the very best in Northern Ireland’s independent retail sector.

This people-powered awards programme invites the public to vote for their favourite local businesses across 13 categories, ranging from food and drink to fashion and essential services. It is entirely driven by the public’s voice, giving communities the opportunity to recognise those businesses that go the extra mile. Helping to launch the awards, Lord Mayor of Belfast Tracy Kelly added: “Local businesses are the lifeblood of our city, providing residents and communities with a wide variety of services, products and facilities right on their doorstep. “They also create jobs, bring vibrancy, attract investment and foster a sense of community spirit which is invaluable to our communities. “The NI High Street Heroes Awards offer a chance to recognise this contribution and give a shout out to the cafés, hairdressers, chemists and other independent retailers who make a real difference to our neighbourhoods.”

Voting opened on Friday, July 4 – American Independence Day – a fitting date to mark the independence and resilience of Northern Ireland’s independent retailers.

Among the top honours are “High Street of the Year” and “Independent Retailer of the Year.” These awards celebrate innovation, outstanding customer service, sustainability, lasting community impact and contributions to local economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new feature for 2025 is the “Winners Hall of Fame,” which recognises businesses that have consistently topped the polls since the campaign began in 2020. While these champions are now celebrated in a dedicated hall and step aside from this year’s competition, their legacy is cemented and space is made for new contenders to shine.

Local businesses across Belfast are encouraged to promote themselves and rally customer votes. Shoppers are also being urged to get involved and support their favourite high street stars.

Retail NI, which represents the independent retail and wholesale sector in Northern Ireland, launched the High Street Heroes NI campaign to recognise and reward local retailers for their impact on local communities.

For every £1 spent at an independent retailer, 70p stays in the local economy. That is a direct investment in farmers, producers, jobs and the vibrancy of local neighbourhoods. It supports the wider community and strengthens the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a world dominated by big chains and online giants, High Street Heroes NI offers a timely reminder of the value, character and resilience of our local businesses. If ever there was a time to celebrate your local heroes, this is it. Vote, share and spread the word.

For more information on how to cast your vote, visit High Street Heroes 2025: Voting now open | Belfast Live

Shortlisted retailers will be announced in early August, with an awards evening scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 21.