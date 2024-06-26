Brendan Carty is founder of the award-winning Killowen Distillery in Rostrevor.

The 6th Belfast Whiskey Week, Ireland’s largest whiskey festival, returns Friday, July 19, until Saturday, July 27. It features 100 events, spanning nine days in partnership with a wide range of venues city wide and delivering sessions with over 40 brands and distilleries. SAM BUTLER looks at the event.

CREATED by businessman Paul Kane, Belfast Whiskey Week, which runs from July 19-2, celebrates “whiskey and Belfast's deep-rooted history and connection in the production of whiskey spanning centuries, as well as providing experiences for all levels of whiskey drinker”.

Paul is now the festival director.

The colourful event features most of Northern Ireland’s distilleries and whiskeys from all over the island of Ireland. Pride of place this year is likely to be taken by the new Echlinville – The Beginning single malts which were released last month by the distillery in Kircubbin of owner Shane Braniff. Bushmills will also be featuring its recent 14-year old and 23-year-old single malts. The County Antrim distillery is Northern Ireland’s biggest international seller with one million cases sold last year.

Alex Thomas, the master blender at Old Bushmills, is involved in the distillery’s rare whiskeys.

The event marks the remarkable growth of the historic industry in Belfast, once Ireland’s biggest whiskey producer, and which has seen the revival of a number of historic brands, including Dunville’s, once produced by Belfast biggest distillery the Royal Irish, and now by Echlinville. Royal Irish was launched in 1808 and was once the biggest selling Irish whiskey in the US. It was impacted adversely by Prohibition in the US and family issues and closed in 1935.

Echlinville has also revived Old Comber Whiskey, founded in 1825, with great success and also holds the D’Arcy’s Irish Whiskey brand from Newry, which was formed in 1817.

Another heritage whiskey, Connswater, founded in 1866, was recently revived by Rademon Estate, home of Shortcross whiskey and gin.

Designed to cater for a wide range of festival goers, the event runs events across a variety of levels including introduction, intermediate and masterclass, through various experiences that will appeal to both whiskey enthusiasts and newcomers.

David Lloyd Armstrong, of Rademon Estate Distillery in Crossgar, revived the historic Connswater whiskey.

The impressive programme includes whiskey tastings, cocktail events, theatrical experiences, distillery tours, sensory and fine dining experiences, exclusive dining and drink collaborations with well-known Belfast bars and restaurants, heritage walking tours, food pairing sessions and much more.

The Whiskey Expo at St Comgall’s features brands and distilleries pouring their whiskies for festival attendees to explore. Belfast Whiskey Week this year includes a cocktail takeover at Trade Market on Dunbar Link. There will also be a celebration with those making their mark in the whiskey world at the annual Irish whiskey industry awards.

Festival venues were selected for their strong whiskey links and their love of showcasing whiskey. These include Duke of York, The Deer’s Head, Angel & 2 Bibles, Holohan’s Pantry, Dark Horse, Maddens, The Morning Star, Hearth, Trade Market – to name but a few.

Belfast Whiskey Week is sponsored ABL Group and has partnered with Whiskey Club NI, Echlinville Distillery, The Friend at Hand and the Duke of York, Urban Bar, Serac Ice and Three Cents.

Festival director Paul Kane celebrating Irish whiskey.

Belfast Whiskey Week once again collaborates with Belfast Hidden Tours, which will provide whiskey themed walking tours throughout the city, as well as Irish Whiskey Magazine.

The festival is a community-led initiative driven by a group of enthusiasts from Belfast Whiskey Club. It was created as a platform for Belfast to reclaim its whiskey heritage, celebrate its distilling history as well as look forward to the exciting innovations and growth within the region.

Festival director Paul Kane said: “We are proud of the programme of the 6th Belfast Whiskey Week, Ireland’s largest whiskey festival. Over the years we are pleased to play our part in creating an annual event for those with an interest and taste for all things whiskey, as well as to help open up conversations with audiences new to whiskey or who have considered it not for them.

“Belfast city is steeped in whiskey heritage and legacy spanning 300 years and it’s important to recognise and celebrate that. We look forward to providing a very warm welcome to attendees across the nine-day event and hope they enjoy the wide range of unique and different whiskey experiences.”

Shauna Graham of sponsors ABL Group, Paul Kane, Festival Director, and Joe Magowan, Irish Distillers.

Andrew Galway, from ABL Group, adds: “We are delighted to join the 6th Belfast Whiskey Week as main festival sponsors. We bring specialised insurance expertise and solutions to the food and drink and hospitality sectors so we’re excited to celebrate our involvement with local distilleries, bonders, blenders and warehousing businesses. We look forward to welcoming attendees to the events and joining in with our friends and clients alike.”

Tickets for Belfast Whiskey Week start from £15. For further details visit www.belfastwhiskeyweek.com or follow Belfast Whiskey Week on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @belfastwhiskeyweek #BWW24 and #irishwhiskeyfest.