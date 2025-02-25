Belfast tea company marks 20 years with B Corp certification

Oscar Woolley and Annie Irwin of Suki Tea.

A CASUAL conversation between two friends looking for more than the standard 9-5 on a walk through Belfast two decades ago has grown into one of the leading sustainable speciality tea brands.

Suki Tea, co-founded by Oscar Woolley and Annie Irwin in 2005, now supplies thousands of customers from independent cafes to major retailers across the UK and Ireland – including Esquires, National Trust for Scotland, and Belfast’s Kaffe O – and has exported to more than 20 countries worldwide. The award-winning company – which has won more than 50 Blas Irish Food Awards for its products over the years – moved to a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly production facility near Belfast in 2023, and kicked off its 20th anniversary year by becoming Northern Ireland’s first certified B Corp tea company at the first attempt, recognising its commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. The brand is proudly plastic free, and will soon even remove the glue from its packaging labels to remove plastics entirely from its production. Suki Tea’s sustainable ‘Eco Factory’ runs on up to 100 per cent wind energy, with solar panels generating 17 per cent of its electricity and heating. Every step minimises waste and reduces carbon, reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation and environment.

The glass-fronted HQ is not only full of sustainable tea-making machinery, but is also decorated with gorgeous artworks from local art school students Suki Tea has supported over many years through grants of up to £5,000. Among those supported is talented Irish artist Ursula Burke. The idea for Suki Tea was born when friends Oscar and Annie, craving new adventure, were brainstorming potential business ventures during a walk into Belfast city centre in 2005. They decided on tea – a passion of both inspired by its life affirming potential – where they felt they could make the biggest impact.

“One of the ideas we came up with, rather grandly, was to reinvent tea,” Oscar, who recently returned from a trip to meet tea producers in Sri Lanka, explained. “Coffee was big at the time, and the original plan was to open a tea house and bring the same care and curiosity to tea that coffee receives. But when we started selling our loose-leaf teas at farmers’ markets, the reaction was so positive that we pivoted to wholesale instead.”

Following that first farmer’s market, a local coffee shop owner agreed to trial Suki’s loose-leaf teas – which have become renowned for their unique character, tasting notes, and in several Belfast coffee shops. However, the firm’s major breakthrough came at a 2006 trade show in Dublin, where Oscar and Annie caught the attention of Matthew Algie, one of the UK and Ireland’s largest coffee and equipment suppliers.

“They saw something in us and invited us to pitch at their Glasgow HQ,” Oscar said. “That meeting changed everything. Their expertise and customer base gave us the platform to grow – and that’s what we did.”

Matthew Algie entered a partnership with Suki Tea, leaving Oscar and Annie at the helm, and it expanded rapidly, growing to supply 2,000 customers at its peak and establishing an international presence. While the pandemic in 2020 scaled back some of its operations, the company has since recovered and maintains a position as one of the UK and Ireland’s most recognisable speciality tea brands.

As Suki Tea marks two decades in business, sustainability remains a cornerstone of its business. Its B Corp certification, with a score of 98.3, was testament to the importance of the company's ethical and environmental initiatives, including the introduction of compostable packaging that has removed 10 tonnes of plastic from circulation.

An early adopter of Fairtrade and Real Living Wage practices, Suki Tea also supports Responsible Plastic Management and was one of the first in the UK to achieve Take 5 Workplace accreditation. The move to a purpose designed and built eco-friendly production facility has further bolstered its green credentials, as have ethical practices, including becoming an early adopter of Fairtrade and the Real Living Wage, supporting Responsible Plastic Management, and being the first in the UK to achieve Take 5 Workplace accreditation. “We designed the factory with sustainability at its core,” said Oscar. “It’s more than just a workspace – it’s a statement of what we stand for. From sourcing to packaging, we focus on finding sustainable solutions. For example, we recently eliminated glue-backed labels by printing directly onto compostable bags. It’s these small innovations that make a big difference.”

Over the years Suki Tea has continually adapted to meet changing consumer tastes while staying true to its ethos of quality and creativity. It has become renowned for the flavour and quality of its teas, especially compared to bagged alternatives, with standouts including its this Ceremonial grade Organic Matcha Green tea – packed with antioxidants and L-Theanine; and its fresh, aromatic, Organic Peppermint – described as ‘quite possibly the best peppermint tea in the world.’

“The market evolves, and so do we,” said Oscar. “But our dedication to bold flavours and consistent quality remains. Our Breakfast Tea, for instance, is a classic that’s always popular, as are others we have become famous for including Belfast Brew, Apple Loves Mint, Earl Grey Blue Flower, and more. ” Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its reach further across the UK through retail and e-commerce, but remains true to its roots in Northern Ireland that mean so much to its founders.

“We’ve built a strong foundation of trust and heritage here in Northern Ireland and beyond over the past 20 years,” Oscar added. “Now, we want to bring Suki Tea to even more people, and that’s what the next chapter is all about. We’ve kicked off our 20th by becoming a B Corp, we have a really exciting brand refresh to come soon, and there’s loads more to come across the UK and internationally.”

Reflecting on their journey, Oscar said: “This business started with a commitment to quality and a lot of creativity. Along the way we’ve been supported by incredible customers, partners, and a brilliant team. Tea is all about connection, and we’re grateful to be a part of that. It’s fair to say tea transformed our lives!”

To find out more about Suki Tea visit www.suki-tea.com