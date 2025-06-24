Belfast Zoo is delighted to announce the launch of our 38th annual Photography Competition

Tara Molloy, Manager at Photo Experience Ltd, Brian the Lion, Belfast Zoo mascot, and Julie Bryans, Commercial Support Officer at Belfast Zoo.

BELFAST Zoo has launched its 38th Annual Photography Competition, inviting visitors, professionals and budding young photographers to get behind the lens and capture the wild side of one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic and loved attractions.

Running until September 27, the much-loved competition gives photographers of all ages and abilities the chance to showcase their creativity, win fantastic prizes and have their work displayed across the zoo and featured in a special edition of Zoo Craic magazine.

This year’s competition is proudly sponsored by Photo Experience Ltd, the zoo’s official photography operator, and introduces a refreshed set of categories including:

- Best Photo Taken by a Professional Photographer;

- Best Photo Taken by a Zoo Visitor;

- Best “Wildlife in Need” Picture (a new conservation-themed category);

- Best Photo of Zoo Landscapes or Gardens;

- Best Photo Taken by a Person Under 18; and

- Best Humorous Caption (an honorary category with no prizes, but a chance to be featured).

To take part, visitors can explore the zoo, capture their favourite moments and submit their entries online via the Belfast Zoo website.

Photographers can also take advantage of several Photographer Access Days throughout the summer, offering a relaxed setting with fewer visitors and more time to frame the perfect shot.

These sessions will take place on July 25 and August 17, and must be pre-booked in advance.

Winners will be announced in October and prizes include cash awards, trophies, family tickets, goodie bags and the opportunity to have winning images displayed at the zoo and published in print.

Belfast Zoo’s Commercial Support Officer Julie Bryans said: “Each year the competition brings out amazing creativity and talent from our visitors. From heart-warming wildlife shots to beautiful scenery and hilarious moments, the entries help tell the story of the zoo through a unique lens.”

For full competition details, terms and conditions and to enter, visit Belfast Zoo’s website.

Belfast Zoo is currently operating summer hours, opening seven days per week from 10am to 6pm.