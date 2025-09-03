Belfast’s favourite food and drink venues crowned by the public, in Metro Menu campaign

Aaron McNeice, Head Chef, Waterman, Sean McGreevy, Belfast Area Manager, Translink, and Maeve Davison, Tour Guide, Taste and Tour.

TRANSLINK’S Metro Menu campaign – hailed as “Belfast’s tastiest bus journey” – has officially drawn to a close following a summer-long celebration of the city’s vibrant food and drink scene.

Almost 1,000 people took part in the campaign by nominating and voting for their favourite local hospitality venues, before it culminated in three exclusive foodie experiences.

in partnership with award-winning culinary experience provider Taste & Tour, Metro Menu invited the public to spotlight the city’s best-loved restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars – accessible by Metro services. More than 325 venues across the city were nominated, reflecting the breadth of Belfast’s food and drink culture.

From the hundreds of nominations received, a longlist of venues was carefully reviewed by a judging panel that included chef and Great British Menu winner Chris McClurg, Caroline Wilson from Taste & Tour, Sean McGreevy, Translink Belfast Area Manager, and Sophie Smith, a Culinary Management student from Ulster University, ensuring the tastes and expertise of both established experts and the next generation of culinary talent were reflected.

The judging process resulted in a shortlist of 12 popular venues across four categories – Brunch & Beyond, Casual Cravings, Metro Mains and Belfast Beverages – offering something for everyone and representing all corners of the city.

Following a final voting phase – where Translink called on the public once again to pick the top spots amongst the shortlisted establishments in each category – the Metro Menu 2025 winners were announced:

Brunch & Beyond: Stereo (Cregagh Road);

Casual Cravings: Mourne Seafood Bar (Belfast city centre);

Metro Mains: Waterman (Belfast city centre); and

Belfast Beverages: Bullhouse East (Newtownards Road).

The four winning establishments formed the route for three exclusive Metro Menu Food Tours that took place at the end of August, attended by 75 lucky foodies.

Guests secured their tickets through a Translink prize draw, which automatically entered everyone who nominated or voted during the campaign.

Reflecting on the inaugural Metro Menu campaign, Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “We were delighted to welcome our guests onboard Metro to travel around Belfast and experience some of the city’s most popular food and drink establishments.

“The Metro Menu has been a fantastic way to celebrate our brilliant hospitality scene while also demonstrating how public transport is one of the most convenient and cost-effective ways to enjoy it.

"Metro plays an important role in everyday city life, supporting economic, social and environmental wellbeing and we’re proud to support local businesses and showcase everything Belfast has to offer.”

Tour participants travelled on board a zero-emission electric Metro Double Decker bus between winning venues, sampling signature dishes and drinks while meeting the chefs, bartenders and teams behind Belfast’s most popular establishments. The one-of-a-kind experience provided a unique opportunity to celebrate Belfast’s hospitality talent and culinary culture, shining a light on both long-standing favourites and emerging names.

Caroline Wilson, Founding Director of Taste & Tour – who brought to the campaign their expertise and experience of delivering award-winning food and drink tours – added: “The response from the public to the Metro Menu campaign has been incredible, and the shortlist truly captured the diversity of Belfast’s food and drink culture. From brunch spots to casual bites, main meals to local brews, there was something for everyone!

"The tours provided the perfect finale to a campaign that celebrated the city’s hospitality talent with Belfast’s tastiest bus journey. We are grateful to all the shortlisted and winning establishments who helped make Metro Menu a taste sensation.”

Acclaimed chef Chris McClurg, who joined as a guest judge, praised the campaign’s impact: “It has been inspiring to see so many people come together to support their favourite venues and to highlight the chefs and teams that make Belfast such an exciting place to eat and drink. The Metro Menu has showcased the pride and creativity that define our food culture and hospitality industry.”

With day tickets available from just £4 and easy contactless payments, Metro continues to provide great value, convenient and comfortable travel for over 500,000 passenger journeys every week, ensuring anyone can enjoy their own culinary adventure across Belfast – download the Translink JourneyPlanner App to plan your next travel with Translink.