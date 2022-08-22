News you can trust since 1963
Benedy Charity tractor run and family fun day planned

Benedy Charity Tractor Run and Family Fun Day will be held on Saturday 27th August 2022.

Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:30 am

Registration from 11.00 am for Tractors/ Vintage Cars, leaving Benedy Centre sharp at 1.00 pm. Cost £20, including refreshments/hot food.

Family Fun day starting at 3.00 pm. Adults £5.00. Children free. Bouncy Castle, races, Tug of war, cart rides, DJ from 3 pm. Hot food, ice cream, teas, available from 3pm for everyone attending the Fun Day.

Raffle tickets on sale for draw between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

Proceeds in aid of North West Cancer Centre, Altnagelvin and Benedy Community Association. Everyone welcome.