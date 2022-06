Best cattle trade of the year at Markethill

HEIFERS

160 heifers included several pens of top quality beef heifers and forward heifers. Beef heifers sold to £330 per 100 kilos for 650k at £2145 from a Crossgar farmer. The same owner received £321 for 660k at £2125. Top price of £2425 was paid for 760k £317 for a Crossgar farmer. Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £250 to £300 per 100 kilos. A Crossgar farmer sold 7 heifers to average 690k at £2115 £306 per 100 kilos. A Dungannon farmer sold 10 heifers to average 660k at £1874 £284 per 100 kilos. The entire entry of forward and beef heifers weighing over 500k averaged 598k at £1495 £250 per 100 kilos. Good quality forward heifers sold to £336 for 610k at £2055 from a Crossgar farmer followed by £296 for 530k at £1575 from a Benburb producer. A Dungannon farmer received £293 for 590k at £1735. Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £240 to £304 for 420k at £1295 from a Loughbrickland farmer.

Beef heifers: Crossgar farmer 650k £2145 £330.00; Crossgar farmer 662k £2125 £321.00; Crossgar farmer 764k £2425 £317.00; Crossgar farmer 738k £2245 £304.00; Dungannon farmer 650k £1965 £302.00; Dungannon farmer 696k £2045 £294.00; Dungannon farmer 662k £1935 £292.00; Portadown farmer 664k £1935 £291.00; Dungannon farmer 704k £2025 £288.00.

Forward heifers: Crossgar farmer 612k £2055 £336.00; Benburb farmer 532k £1575 £296.00; Dungannon farmer 592k £1735 £293.00; Poyntzpass farmer 562k £1645 £293.00; Ballyward farmer 594k £1615 £272.00; Katesbridge farmer 616k £1665 £270.00; Gilford farmer 598k £1605 £268.00; Gilford farmer 568k £1515 £267.00.

Middleweight heifers: Loughbrickland farmer 426k £1295 £304.00; Banbridge farmer 500k £1375 £275.00; Enniskillen farmer 386k £1015 £263.00; Armagh farmer 400k £1035 £259.00; Ballyward farmer 466k £1215 £261.00; Ballyward farmer 500k £1265 £253.00; Ballyward farmer 422k £1055 £250.00; Keady farmer 400k £1025 £256.00.

BULLOCKS

120 bullocks included several pens of top quality beef bullocks which sold to a top of £299 for 720k at £2155 from a Tandragee farmer. The several owner received £295 for 690k at £2055. The best top price of £2345 was paid for 850k £275 from a Dromara farmer. The same owner received £2325 for 820k £284. All good quality beef bullocks sold from £240 to £290 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding bullocks sold to £305 for 630k at £1935 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £287 for 630k at £1815 from a Tandragee producer. This producer sold 15 bullocks to average 660k at £1829 per head £277 per 100 kilos. Main trade for forward bullocks £240 to £270 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweights sold from £230 to £274 for 498k at £1365 from a Dromara farmer followed by £271 for 490k at £1345 from a Kilkeel producer.

Beef bullocks: Tandragee farmer 722k £2155 £299.00; Tandragee farmer 696k £2055 £295.00; Tandragee farmer 660k £1935 £293.00; Dromara farmer 820k £2325 £284.00; Tandragee farmer 736k £2075 £282.00; Dromara farmer 854k £2345 £275.00; Tandragee farmer 704k £1875 £266.00.

Forward bullocks: Tandragee farmer 634k £1935 £305.00; Tandragee farmer 632k £1815 £287.00; Dromore farmer 570k £1535 £269.00; Tandragee farmer 568k £1525 £269.00; Dromara farmer 516k £1385 £268.00; Tandragee farmer 626k £1655 £264.00; Dromore farmer 524k £1375 £262.00; Tandragee farmer 592k £1545 £261.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Dromara farmer 498k £1365 £274.00; Kilkeel farmer 496k £1345 £271.00; Dromore farmer 460k £1195 £260.00; Benburb farmer 466k £1195 £256.00; Benburb farmer 498k £1265 £254.00; Dromara farmer 496k £1255 £253.00; Dromore farmer 434k £1095 £252.00; Kilkeel farmer 498k £1245 £250.00; Dromora farmer 498k £1245 £250.00.

WEANLINGS

210 weanlings maintained a very firm trade with good quality heifer weanlings from £230 to £295 300k at £890 from a Warrenpoint farmer followed by £275 for 302k at £830 from a Markethill farmer. An Armagh producer received £265 for 370k at £890. Light male weanlings sold steadily from £230 to £316 for 270k at £860 from a Sixmilecross farmer followed by £277 for 280k at £780 from an Armagh farmer. Top price £1040 for 360k £284 from a Hilltown farmer. Strong male weanlings sold readily from £240 to £281 for 410k at £1150. Angus male weanlings were in excellent demand from £230 to £260 for 440k at £1150 from a Castlewellan farmer.

Strong male weanlings: Newtownhamilton farmer 410k £1150 £281.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 414k £1130 £273.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 448k £1220 £272.00; Hilltown farmer 424k £1140 £269.00; Keady farmer 412k £1100 £267.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 496k £1300 £262.00; Castlewellan farmer 442k £1150 £260.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 444k £1150 £259.00; Castlewellan farmer 428k £1090 £255.00.

Light male weanlings: Sixmilecross farmer 272k £860 £316.00; Hilltown farmer 366k £1040 £284.00; Warrenpoint farmer 310k £880 £283.00; Hilltown farmer 332k £940 £283.00; Armagh farmer 358k £1010 £282.00; Armagh farmer 282k £780 £277.00; Hilltown farmer 308k £840 £272.00.

Heifer weanlings: Warrenpoint farmer 302k £890 £295.00; Markethill farmer 302k £830 £275.00; Armagh farmer 374k £990 £265.00; Markethill farmer 376k £980 £261.00; Markethill farmer 308k £800 £260.00; Newry farmer 314k £810 £258.00; Markethill farmer 322k £820 £255.00; Keady farmer 352k £890 £253.00; Newry farmer 392k £990 £253.00.