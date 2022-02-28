Best ever trade for store bullocks and heifers at Markethill
An entry of 680 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 26th February returned probably the best ever trade for both store bullocks and store heifers.
Weanling numbers were significantly increased with demand slightly improved on the week.
HEIFERS
200 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand with forward feeding heifers to £254 for 630k at £1605 from an Armagh producer followed by £253 for 510k at £1295 from a Jerrettspass farmer. Main demand for good quality feeding heifers from £2220 to £248 per 100 kilos. Beef heifers sold to £237 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1575 from an Enniskillen farmer. Several more sold from £220 to £229 per 100 kilos. Top price beef heifer £1685 for 740k £226 per 100 kilos. Demand for middleweight heifers was easily the best trade this year to a top of £265 for 478k at £1265 from a Portadown farmer followed by £261 for 450k at £1185 from a Craigavon farmer. A Poyntzpass farmer received £260 for 490k at £1295. All good quality middleweights sold from £230 to £256 per 100 kilos.
Forward heifers: Armagh farmer 632k £1605 £254.00; Jerrettspass farmer 512k £1295 £253.00; Keady farmer 512k £1285 £251.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 516k £1285 £249.00; Enniskillen farmer 608k £1505 £248.00; Armagh farmer 534k £1295 £243.00; Craigavon farmer 522k £1265 £242.00; Armagh farmer 514k £1245 £242.00; Markethill farmer 564k £1355 £240.00.
Middleweight heifers: Portadown farmer 478k £1265 £265.00; Craigavon farmer 454k £1185 £261.00; Poyntzpass farmer 490k £1275 £260.00; Craigavon farmer 444k £1155 £260.00; Craigavon farmer 452k £1155 £256.00; Portadown farmer 418k £1065 £255.00; Craigavon farmer 486k £1215 £250.00; Poyntzpass farmer 448k £1105 £247.00.
BULLOCKS
200 bullocks sold in a flying demand with forward feeding bullocks to £263 for 530k at £1395 from a Poyntzpass farmer, followed by £261 for 540k at £1415 from a Benburb producer. All good quality forward bullocks from £230 to £255 per 100 kilos. Beef bullocks sold to £252 for 670k at £1695 from a Donacloney producer followed by £237 for 740k at £1775 from an Armagh producer and for 740k at £1765 from an Armagh producer. Top price beef bullock £1945 for 840k at £230 from an Armagh farmer. Several heavy bullocks sold from £1700 to £1840 each and from £220 to £233 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold to £287 for an exceptional 460k Char at £1325 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £285 for 486k at £1385 from a Poyntzpass producer. All top quality middleweights sold from £220 to £274 per 100 kilos. Friesian bullocks sold to £201 per 100 kilos for 590k at £1195 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £200 for 590k at £1185 from a Derrynoose producer. All good quality friesians sold from £180 to £198 per 100 kilos.
Forward bullocks: Poyntzpass farmer 530k £1395 £263.00; Benburb farmer 542k £1415 £261.00; Poyntzpass farmer 552k £1435 £260.00; Armagh farmer 620k £1595 £257.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 520k £1325 £255.00; Armagh farmer 628k £1585 £252.00; Benburb farmer 540k £1355 £250.00; Armagh farmer 542k £1355 £250.00; Lisburn farmer 578k £1435 £248.00; Dungannon farmer 666k £1645 £247.00.
Beef bullocks: Donacloney farmer 672k £1695 £252.00; Armagh farmer 748k £1775 £237.00; Dungannon farmer 744k £1765 £237.00; Armagh farmer 844k £1945 £230.00; Armagh farmer 758k £1735 £228.00; Dromore farmer 710k £1625 £228.00; Donacloney farmer 706k £1605 £227.00; Dungannon farmer 736k £1665 £226.00.
Middleweight bullocks: Poyntzpass farmer 462k £1325 £287.00; Poyntzpass farmer 486k £1385 £285.00; Poyntzpass farmer 418k £1145 £274.00; Keady farmer 476k £1275 £268.00; Benburb farmer 466k £1225 £263.00; Tassagh farmer 422k £1105 £262.00; Poyntzpass farmer 450k £1135 £252.00; Keady farmer 480k £1155 £241.00.
Friesian bullocks: Tandragee farmer 596k £1195 £201.00; Derrynoose farmer 592k £1185 £200.00; Tandragee farmer 562k £1115 £198.00; Derrynoose farmer 672k £1325 £197.00; Derrynoose farmer 614k £1195 £195.00; Tandragee farmer 636k £1235 £194.00; Derrynoose farmer 568k £1095 £193.00; Tassagh farmer 580k £1105 £191.00; Tandragee farmer 548k £1015 £185.00.
WEANLINGS
260 weanlings returned an excellent trade with a large attendance of buyers present. Good quality light males sold from £240 to £316 for 242k at £765 from a Keady farmer followed by £310 for 248k at £770 from a Tassagh producer. A Keady producer received £309 for 270k at £840. Stronger male weanlings sold to £268 for 418k at £1120 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £258 for 414k at £1070 for a Granemore producer. Main demand for stronger males from £220 to £255 per 100 kilos. Light heifer weanlings sold to £294 for 364k at £1070 from a Newry farmer. The same owner received £288 for 354k at £1020. A Tassagh producer received £281 for 360k at £1010. All good quality light heifers sold from £230 to £271 per 100 kilos. Stronger heifers sold to £254 for 430k at £1100 from a Rostrevor farmer followed by £238 for 412k at £980 from a Dungannon producer. Main demand from £220 to £235 per 100 kilos.
Strong male weanlings: Katesbridge farmer 418k £1120 £268.00; Tassagh farmer 414k £1070 £258.00; Belleek farmer 404k £1040 £257.00; Middletown farmer 410k £1030 £251.00; Keady farmer 420k £1040 £248.00; Tassagh farmer 422k £1030 £244.00; Katesbridge farmer 458k £1110 £242.00; Katesbridge farmer 418k £995 £238.00; Middletown farmer 434k £1020 £235.00.
Light male weanlings: Keady farmer 242k £765 £316.00; Tassagh farmer 248k £770 £310.00; Keady farmer 272k £840 £309.00; Keady farmer 256k £775 £303.00; Keady farmer 252k £750 £298.00; Keady farmer 256k £710 £277.00; Keady farmer 290k £800 £276.00.
Strong heifer weanlings: Rostrevor farmer 434k £1100 £254.00; Dungannon farmer 412k £980 £238.00; Tassagh farmer 432k £1015 £235.00; Tassagh farmer 452k £1050 £232.00; Tassagh farmer 444k £1030 £232.00; Katesbridge farmer 410k £930 £227.00; Newry farmer 420k £930 £222.00.
Light heifer weanlings: Newry farmer 364k £1070 £294.00; Newry farmer 354k £1020 £288.00; Tassagh farmer 360k £1010 £281.00; Middletown farmer 366k £990 £271.00; Rostrevor farmer 350k £940 £269.00; Armagh farmer 336k £880 £262.00; Tassagh farmer 304k £790 £260.00; Armagh farmer 340k £880 £259.00.