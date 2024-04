Best trade so far this spring at Markethill Mart, heifers selling to £1860

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heifers

An entry of 160 heifers included several pens of top quality forward heifers which sold steadily from £270 to £310 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1860 from a Cullyhanna producer followed by £304 for 520k at £1580 from a Pomeroy farmer.

An Ardglass farmer received £200 for 540k at £1630.

Farming Life livestock markets

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to a top of £317 for 410k at £1300 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £301 for 448k at £1350 from an Ardglass farmer.

A Moira producer received £300 for 460k at £1380.

All good quality middleweights sold steadily from £270 to £299 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 600k £1860 £310.00; Pomeroy farmer 520k £1580 £304.00; Ardglass farmer 540k £1 630 £302.00; Ardglass farmer 544k £1600 £294.00; Ardglass farmer 524k £1540 £294.00; Banbridge farmer 596k £1750 £294.00; Ardglass farmer 536k £1550 £289.00; Ardglass farmer 544k £1570 £289.00 and Moira farmer 510k £1460 £286.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 410k £1300 £317.00; Ardglass farmer 448k £1350 £301.00; Moira farmer 460k £1380 £300.00; Poyntzpass farmer 402k £1200 £299.00; Ardglass farmer 492k £1450 £295.00; Newry farmer 384k £1120 £292.00; Ardglass farmer 426k £1250 £294.00; Newry farmer 482k £1410 £293.00; Ardglass farmer 480k £1400 £292.00 and Banbridge farmer 452k £1310 £290.

Bullocks

180 bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong demand particularly good quality middleweight and forward continental type bullocks.

All good quality forward steers from £270 to £329 for 506k at £1660 from an Armagh producer followed by £317 for 520k at £1650 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £316 for 510k at £1610.

Beef bullocks sold to £289 for 720k at £2100 from a Ballinderry farmer.

The same owner received £286 for 686k at £1960.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £280 to £344 for 360k at £1240 from an Armagh farmer followed by £330 for 482k at £1590 from a Belleek farmer.

An Armagh producer received £327 for 446k at £1460.

Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £233 for 590k at £1390 from a Tandragee farmer.

A Glenanne farmer received £225 for 530k at £1190 and a Tandragee farmer received £223 for 700k at £1560.

Main demand for Friesians from £195 to £220 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Ballinderry farmer 726k £2100 £289.00; Ballinderry farmer 686k £1960 £286.00; Ballinderry farmer 710k £1920 £271.00; Portadown farmer 710k £1900 £268.00 and Portadown farmer 784k £1960 £250.

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 506k £1 6 62 £329.00; Armagh farmer 520k £1650 £317.00; Armagh farmer 510k £1 610 £316.00; Armagh farmer 544k £1660 £305.00; Armagh farmer 562k £1690 £301.00; Armagh farmer 508k £1510 £297.00; Armagh farmer 5 44k £1610 £296.00 and Armagh farmer 528k £1560 £296.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 360k £1240 £344.00; Belleek farmer 482k £1590 £330.00; Armagh farmer 446k £1460 £327.00; Armagh farmer 40k £1560 £325.00; Ballynahinch farmer 388k £1270 £327.00; Ballynahinch farmer 30k £1230 £324.00; Belleek farmer 430k £1380 £321.00; Armagh farmer 366k £1170 £320.00; Scarva farmer 420k £131, £312.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 358k £1140 £319.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 596k £1390 £233.00; Glenanne farmer 530k £1190 £225.00; Tandragee farmer 700k £1560 £223.00; Dromara farmer 578k £1270 £220.00; Glenanne farmer 592k £1280 £216.00; Gilford farmer 574k £1240 £216.00; Glenanne farmer 544k £1160 £213.00; Glenanne farmer 564k £1190 £211.00 and Gilford farmer 612k £1290 £211.

Weanlings

320 weanlings returned the best demand so far this spring.

Good quality light males sold to £402 for 266k at £1070 from a Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer and the same owner received £401 for 264k at £1060.

A Kilkeel farmer received £400 for 368k at £1470.

The same owner received £390 for 364k at £1420.

All good quality light males sold steadily from £320 to £370 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £396 for 404k at £1600 for a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £367 for 460k at £1690.

An Attical farmer received a top price of £1750 for 492k £356.

Main demand for £270 to £330 per 100 kilos.

Good quality light heifer weanlings sold from £300 to £360 per 100 kilos with a top of £453 for 340k at £1540 from a Castlewellan farmer.

A Tynan farmer received £377 for 236k at £890 and a Castlewellan farmer received £374 for 388k at £1450.

Stronger heifers sold from £332 for 404k at for 404k at £1340 from a Attical farmer followed by £331 for 420k at £1390 from a Keady farmer.

All good quality strong heifers sold from £260 to £314 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 404k £1600 £396.00; Kilkeel farmer 460k £1690 £367.00; Attical famer 492k £1750 £356.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 408k £1360 £333.00; Ballynahinch farmer 456k £1410 £309.00; Lisburn farmer 412k £1260 £306.00; Ballynahinch farmer 508k £1520 £299.00; Lisburn farmer 452k £1330 £294.00 and Newry farmer 508k £1440 £283.

Light male weanlings

Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 266k £1070 £402.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 2 64k £10 6 0 £402.00; Kilkeel farmer 368k £1470 £399.00; Kilkeel farmer 364k £1420 £390.00; Kilkeel farmer 350k £1310 £374.00; Newry farmer 312k £1160 £372.00; Kilkeel farmer 374k £1390 £372.00; Kilkeel farmer 378k £1390 £368.00 and Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 286k £1030 £360.

Strong heifer weanlings

Attical farmer 404k £1340 £332.00; Keady farmer 420k £1390 £331.00; Castlewellan farmer 4 20k £1320 £314.00; Lisburn farmer 408k £1200 £294.00; Kilkeel farmer 404k £1140 £282.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 412k £1150 £279.00 and Kilkeel farmer 402k £1080 £269.

Light heifer weanlings

