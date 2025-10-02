Better animal welfare has positive impact on environment, climate change and productivity - Finnegan

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:21 BST
Sinn Féin MLA, Aoife Finnegan, has welcomed the Agriculture Minister's acknowledgement that better animal welfare has a positive impact on the environment, climate change and productivity.

Ms Finnegan asked the Minister if he considered the findings of the Ruminant Health and Welfare study 'Acting on methane: opportunities for the UK cattle and sheep sectors'.

Most Popular

The Newry and Armagh MLA said: “I welcome the Minister’s recognition of the link between animal health, environmental impact, and farm productivity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“However, the continued delays in delivering a robust response to bovine TB have real consequences, not just for farmers’ livelihoods, but for our climate targets and water quality.

stock imageplaceholder image
stock image

“The Blueprint for Eradication must now move beyond plans and into delivery, with firm timelines, wildlife intervention on the table, and proper support for farmers.

“Last November Sinn Féin passed a cross party motion calling the DAERA Minister to deliver actions to address and eradicate Bovine TB.”

Related topics:Sinn FeinAgriculture Minister
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice