Better animal welfare has positive impact on environment, climate change and productivity - Finnegan
Ms Finnegan asked the Minister if he considered the findings of the Ruminant Health and Welfare study 'Acting on methane: opportunities for the UK cattle and sheep sectors'.
The Newry and Armagh MLA said: “I welcome the Minister’s recognition of the link between animal health, environmental impact, and farm productivity.
“However, the continued delays in delivering a robust response to bovine TB have real consequences, not just for farmers’ livelihoods, but for our climate targets and water quality.
“The Blueprint for Eradication must now move beyond plans and into delivery, with firm timelines, wildlife intervention on the table, and proper support for farmers.
“Last November Sinn Féin passed a cross party motion calling the DAERA Minister to deliver actions to address and eradicate Bovine TB.”