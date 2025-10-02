Better animal welfare has positive impact on environment, climate change and productivity - Finnegan

Sinn Féin MLA, Aoife Finnegan, has welcomed the Agriculture Minister's acknowledgement that better animal welfare has a positive impact on the environment, climate change and productivity.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Finnegan asked the Minister if he considered the findings of the Ruminant Health and Welfare study 'Acting on methane: opportunities for the UK cattle and sheep sectors'.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said: “I welcome the Minister’s recognition of the link between animal health, environmental impact, and farm productivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the continued delays in delivering a robust response to bovine TB have real consequences, not just for farmers’ livelihoods, but for our climate targets and water quality.

stock image

“The Blueprint for Eradication must now move beyond plans and into delivery, with firm timelines, wildlife intervention on the table, and proper support for farmers.

“Last November Sinn Féin passed a cross party motion calling the DAERA Minister to deliver actions to address and eradicate Bovine TB.”