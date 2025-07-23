BHF reopens free defibrillator scheme to save lives in local communities in Northern Ireland

John Deery, who had a cardiac arrest at the Belfast Marathon in 2024, alongside Head of BHF NI Fearghal McKinney.

British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) is now inviting applications for its Community Defibrillator Funding Programme.

The scheme is open to communities across Northern Ireland and BHF NI has said areas with greatest need will be prioritised.

The charity is particularly eager to receive applications from Twinbrook in Dunmurry and Lagan Valley in Lisburn, as they have been identified as areas with limited access to defibrillators, putting people at higher risk of dying if they have a cardiac arrest.

There are around 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCAs) each year in Northern Ireland, but less than one in 10 people survive.

Quick CPR and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival. It is vital that all communities have defibrillators available to help increase the chances of survival, but many areas do not.

For every minute without defibrillation and CPR, OHCA survival chances decrease by up to 10%. Installing a defibrillator in these areas can help lead to better OHCA outcomes as early defibrillation, particularly within 3-5 minutes of a cardiac arrest, can significantly improve survival rates.

The charity is urgently encouraging eligible communities to apply to their 2025 scheme. Successful applicants will receive a defibrillator and cabinet, and installation costs will be covered where required. Future replacement parts will be free of charge when they expire or are used in an emergency for up to 10 years.

BHF’s community defibrillator programmes have helped fund 117 defibrillators across Northern Ireland over the past 10 years, with the lifesaving devices being placed in every county.

Fearghal McKinney, Head of BHF Northern Ireland, said: “Defibrillators save lives and make communities safer. Every defibrillator holds the power to help save someone’s life and is crucial in the chain of survival during a cardiac arrest.

“We've made progress here in Northern Ireland but there are still some areas without any defibrillators at all, and these communities need it most.

“We are delighted to be relaunching our community defibrillator scheme to reach the areas where we can make a difference and save lives from cardiac arrest.”

The awarded defibrillators will be registered on The Circuit, allowing emergency services to locate them when they are needed.

There are over 110,000 defibrillators registered on The Circuit: the national defibrillator network, but they are not evenly distributed and the BHF’s scheme aims to particularly help those areas that don’t have a defibrillator in close range.

BHF volunteer John Deery had a cardiac arrest at the Belfast Marathon in 2024 and his life was saved by the quick actions of bystanders performing CPR and defibrillation.

John said: “I know personally the importance of having a defibrillator in close proximity in the event of an emergency situation and I wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for this lifesaving device.

“I would encourage all community groups to apply to this scheme and help give your loved ones, friends and those in your neighbourhood the best chance of survival.”

One of the defibrillators awarded through the scheme last year has helped to provide vital reassurance for the community at Lissan Church of Ireland in Cookstown.

Moya Cotton, Honorary Secretary for Lissan Parish Church of Ireland in Churchtown, recounts why they decided to apply for last year’s programme.

Moya said: “One Sunday morning at church, one of the parishioners who had previously had a heart attack, suddenly took unwell.

“We phoned emergency services and were told it could be a few hours before an ambulance was available. When we went to find the nearest defibrillator, it took half an hour to locate one. Thankfully the lady’s family were able to take her to hospital and she recovered well.

“The incident made us realise we needed to be prepared for any emergency situation and we decided to apply for British Heart Foundation’s free defibrillator scheme. It was a very simple process and I’m delighted to say that we now have a lifesaving device installed outside the church, so that anyone in the community can access it if needed.”

Check eligibility and apply for a BHF-funded defibrillator for your community before February 2026 – by doing so you could help save a life: bhf.org.uk/fundeddefib