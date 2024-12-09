Bid to boost affordable childcare

At the launch of the Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership Childminding Academy are Grainne Scullion, NICMA, Damian Power, Chair of Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership Patricia Lewsley-Mooney CBE, CEO NICMA, Sinead Daly, local childminder, and Ronan.

THE Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership (LMP) has launched its 2024/25 Childminding Academy to help increase the provision of affordable childcare in the Mid Ulster area.

This academy is a vital part of Mid Ulster LMP’s commitment to increasing the number of fully registered childminders in the area, as outlined in its Action Plan and Notice of Motion passed by the Council in November 2023.

Funded by the Department for Communities, Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

The Childminding Academy is open to all Mid Ulster residents who are over the age of 18; and who are either unemployed, long term unemployed, under-employed (working 16 hours or less per week), or at risk of redundancy; seeking career progression through upskilling or reskilling; or who have been economically inactive for any reason (eg, due to long term ill-health or disability, caring commitments, early retired, or any other reason).

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell, welcomed the new academy saying: “This initiative is a vital step toward addressing the growing need for qualified childminders in our district.

“By offering resources and training to aspiring childminders, we are not only investing in the future of our children but also strengthening our community by creating new opportunities for careers in childcare. Together, we are building a brighter, more supportive environment for families and children to thrive.”

The Northern Ireland Childminding Association (NICMA) has been appointed as the delivery agent for the programme. NICMA will aim to train 15 participants to meet the minimum requirements as a registered Child Minder and will mentor them through the registration process with the Health and Social Care Trust Early Years team.

NICMA CEO Patricia Lewsley-Mooney CBE said: “We are delighted to deliver this programme in partnership with Mid-Ulster LMP. Our goal is to provide training, support and resources for 15 new home-based childcarers, working in partnership with Trust Early Years Teams in the Mid-Ulster area.”

Places on the Childminding Academy are fully funded by the Department of Education. Registered participants will also receive support with equipment needed to safely deliver child minding such as fire guards, stair gates, and baby monitors.

Applications opened on Monday, December 9, and you can register by contacting Grainne Scullion at [email protected] or calling 07517 472271.

Local employers and residents can find out more about the Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership and its Action Plan at www.midulstercouncil.org/midulsterlmp, or request a copy by emailing [email protected]