Bidding is now live for Jalex Select Sale

James Alexander is the brains behind this unique event – one of a series of Jalex Select Sales offering the very best in commercial breeding stock.
There are 34 lots featured in this sale and they are quite the line up.
The catalogue includes a fantastic range of commercial Limousin, Blue, Charolais and Simmental heifers.
There are also a small number of pedigree heifers on offer.
These have been served to easy calving sires that the Jalex team feel will match the heifer best.
All of the details are available to view online at www.jalexlivestock.comAnd, the beauty of this sale is that you can purchase from this hand-picked selection without having to leave the comfort of your home!
The sale heifers can be viewed, by prior arrangement, at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown.
All stock can be exported to the UK and Ireland following the sale.
As mentioned, bidding has already gone live via H&H on marteye.ieBidding closes at 7pm sharp on Monday 25 July.
For further details, contact James Alexander on mob. 07816 775501.