Bidding is now live for Jalex Select Sale

James Alexander is the brains behind this unique event – one of a series of Jalex Select Sales offering the very best in commercial breeding stock.

There are 34 lots featured in this sale and they are quite the line up.

The catalogue includes a fantastic range of commercial Limousin, Blue, Charolais and Simmental heifers.

Will it be Lot 10 that is top of your shopping list? A real powerhouse Limousin heifer that was previously shown successfully. One of the best they have ever offered for sale, carries a Limousin heifer calf.

There are also a small number of pedigree heifers on offer.

These have been served to easy calving sires that the Jalex team feel will match the heifer best.

All of the details are available to view online at www.jalexlivestock.comAnd, the beauty of this sale is that you can purchase from this hand-picked selection without having to leave the comfort of your home!

The sale heifers can be viewed, by prior arrangement, at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown.

Lot 11 - a serious pbnr Blue heifer carrying a heifer calf to EBY due September

All stock can be exported to the UK and Ireland following the sale.

As mentioned, bidding has already gone live via H&H on marteye.ieBidding closes at 7pm sharp on Monday 25 July.

For further details, contact James Alexander on mob. 07816 775501.

Lot 21 - for those after some power, this Charolais heifer has plenty to spare! Carrying a heifer calf to Limousin bull