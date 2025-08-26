Big boost for Translink and NI Water budgets

News

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins has awarded additional funding to the Community Transport sector and restored the road safety advertising as part of the budget outlook for this financial year.

Improvements to the road network will continue and more active travel infrastructure will be rolled out, while NI Water and Translink will both receive significant funding.

Ms Kimmins said: “Infrastructure is central to everything we do as a society, and I am determined to continue to address regional imbalance and deliver positive changes for all.

“Public finances are limited, and we have a lot to do to make up for years of austerity by the British government and underfunding but I will ensure that people are at the heart of funding decisions, and that we do all that we can to be efficient and effective in the delivery of public services.

“Community transport is a lifeline for many people and has an important role to play across the North, which is why I will continue to support this important transport service and have allocated an additional £1m to providers for this year.

“I want to make public transport more accessible, so Translink will receive nearly 24% of the opening resource and over 33% of the general capital budgets allocated to my department, which will assist the company to develop the network.

“Indeed, Translink will receive 86% of what it asked for in capital, demonstrating my commitment to invest in public transport. I am also ring-fencing £1m for the All-Island Rail Review studies, to ensure that momentum on this work continues. This is important in terms of our need to reduce the reliance on car use as we move towards decarbonising transport.

“NI Water will receive 23% of the opening resource and over 40% of the general capital budgets allocated to my department. At opening budget, NI Water is receiving 86% of what it identified it could deliver this year, and when the additional funding that I secured in June monitoring is taken into consideration, this increases to almost 90% of the ask, which is a significant level of investment in our water and wastewater infrastructure.

“Together, we will continue to do all that we can to enable the release of capacity constraints to support future housing and wider economic development. Since coming into office, I have announced the unlocking of wastewater capacity for over 5,000 properties. This is an example of what can be achieved when we work in partnership to find solutions.

“Road safety is a priority for me, which is why I have increased the road safety advertising budget by over £1.5m, while on the practical side, there will be an increase in essential road maintenance and enhancing signs and lines.

“Similarly for our rivers and waterways, an increased budget for flood risk management will improve flood defences and provide critical infrastructure to help keep people and property protected from the increased risk of flooding associated with climate change and Waterways Ireland has received funding to deliver business plan objectives.”

The Minister added: “Everything we do as a society relies on infrastructure and, through targeted funding, I am determined to deliver positive differences today, while laying strong foundations to build a better future for generations to come.”