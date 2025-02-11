Big bullocks and heifers selling to over £2300 per head at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 10th February saw a super entry of 150 cattle presented for sale which resulted in an absolute flying trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to 447p/kg for a Limousin at 322kg (£1440) and to a top of £2300 per head for a Charolais at 634kg (363p/kg).

Heifers sold to 414p/kg for a Limousin at 336kg (£1390) and to a top of £2360 per head for a Belgian Blue at 646kg (365p/kg).

Cows sold to 314p/kg for a Charolais at 660kg and to a top of £2070 per head for the same cow.

Armoy Mart

Super demand for forward stores over 500kg for export, more cattle required for a large number of buyers both at ringside and online.

Some of sample prices:

Fat cows (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Charolais 660kg £2070 (314), Swatragh producer, Charolais 720kg £1990 (276), Garvagh producer, Belgian Blue 680kg £1880 (276), Swatragh producer, Limousin 660kg £1730 (262), Cookstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1620 (261) and Swatragh producer, Charolais 800kg £2050 (256).

Fat bulls (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 930kg £2880 (310).

Heifers

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 336kg £1390 (414), Swatragh producer, Limousin 334kg £1340 (401), Maghera producer, Limousin 372kg £1440 (387), Cookstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 304kg £1080 (355), Swatragh producer, Limousin 330kg £1150 (348), Cookstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 340kg £1170 (344), Swatragh producer, Limousin 302kg £1000 (331), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 388kg £1270 (327), Cookstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 390kg £1270 (326) and Swatragh producer, Limousin 310kg £1010 (326).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Limousin 438kg £1750 (400), Clady producer, Charolais 438kg £1690 (386), Garvagh producer, Limousin 484kg £1850 (382), Moneymore producer, Limousin 494kg £1880 (381), Maghera producer, Limousin 410kg £1500 (366), Clady producer, Limousin 476kg £1680 (353), Garvagh producer, Limousin 448kg £1550 (346), Clady producer, Limousin 482kg £1660 (344), Limavady producer, Limousin 432kg £1440 (333), Limavady producer, Charolais 436kg £1420 (326) and Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 436kg £1410 (323).

500 up to 600kg (p/kg)

Greysteel producer, Charolais 542kg £2010 (371), Greysteel producer, Limousin 530kg £1960 (370), Garvagh producer, Limousin 518kg £1880 (363), Greysteel producer, Charolais 544kg £1950 (358), Limavady producer, Charolais 504kg £1790 (355), Moneymore producer, Simmental 530kg £1870 (353), Garvagh producer, Limousin 504kg £1780 (353), Greysteel producer, Charolais 526kg £1850 (352), Greysteel producer, Limousin 518kg £1820 (351), Garvagh producer, Limousin 556kg £1880 (338) and Garvagh producer, Limousin 578kg £1910 (330).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 646kg £2360 (365) and Swatragh producer, Limousin 664kg £2100 (316).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Limousin 280kg £1230 (439), Swatragh producer, Limousin 218kg £920 (422), Cookstown producer, Limousin 296kg £1240 (419), Swatragh producer, Limousin 282kg £1150 (408), Swatragh producer, Limousin 280kg £980 (350) and Draperstown producer, Shorthorn beef 222kg £770 (347).

300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Limousin 322kg £1440 (447), Swatragh producer, Limousin 316kg £1340 (424), Kilrea producer, Limousin 352kg £1410 (401), Swatragh producer, Limousin 338kg £1350 (399), Swatragh producer, Limousin 324kg £1290 (398), Cookstown producer, Simmental 304kg £1210 (398), Kilrea producer, Limousin 320kg £1240 (388), Dungiven producer, Limousin 362kg £1370 (378), Cookstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 328kg £1230 (375), Swatragh producer, Charolais 396kg £1400 (354) and Dungiven producer, Limousin 372kg £1310 (352).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 498kg £1830 (367), Clady producer, Limousin 490kg £1770 (361), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 412kg £1330 (323), Clady producer, Limousin 440kg £1410 (320) and Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 462kg £1440 (312).

500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 572kg £2180 (381), Maghera producer, Limousin 506kg £1910 (377), Clady producer, Limousin 512kg £1910 (373), Maghera producer, Limousin 566kg £2040 (360), Maghera producer, Charolais 560kg £1990 (355), Maghera producer, Limousin 524kg £1860 (355), Clady producer, Limousin 510kg £1800 (353), Maghera producer, Limousin 546kg £1900 (348), Maghera producer, Charolais 568kg £1970 (347) and Maghera producer, Limousin 592kg £1970 (333).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 634kg £2300 (363), Maghera producer, Charolais 626kg £2240 (358) and Maghera producer, Charolais 614kg £2120 (345).

Weekly sheep sale

A great entry of 1450 sheep were presented for sale on Saturday 8th February which resulted in super trade all round with 870 lambs and 580 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £171 for 8 lambs at 29kg and to a top of 716p/kg for a single lamb at 21.5kg into £154.

Fat ewes to a top of £274 for a single ewe and fat rams to a top of £222 for a single ram with many more lots reaching super prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 15th February - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

More sheep required to meet demand!!

Some of Saturday’s

Sample prices

Heavy weight fat hoggets - 25kg up to 30kg (p/kg)

Greysteel producer, 1 hogget 26kg £170 (654), Cookstown producer, 5 hoggets 25kg £164 (656), Gulladuff producer, 7 hoggets 26kg £164.50 (633),Limavady producer, 14 hoggets 25kg £158 (632), Cookstown producer, 1 hogget 27kg £167 (619), Swatragh producer, 50 hoggets 26kg £160 (615), Swatragh producer, 1 hogget 26kg £159 (612), Dungiven producer, 3 hoggets 26kg £158.50 (610), Randalstown producer, 1 hogget 25kg £151 (604) and Dungiven producer, 8 hoggets 29kg £171 (590).

Mid weight fat hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Upperlands producer, 1 hogget 21.5kg £154 (716), Draperstown producer, 4 hoggets 22.5kg £158.50 (704), Greysteel producer, 9 hoggets 22.5kg £156.50 (696), Maghera producer, 24 hoggets 22kg £153 (695), Loughgall producer, 7 hoggets 21.5kg £147.50 (686), Maghera producer, 8 hoggets 21.5kg £147.50 (686), Swatragh producer, 4 hoggets 21.5kg £145 (674), Cookstown producer, 4 hoggets 21.5kg £145 (674), Claudy producer, 10 hoggets 22kg £147 (668), Swatragh producer, 2 hoggets 23kg £153.50 (667), Kilrea producer, 3 hoggets 22.5kg £150 (667) and Maghera producer, 3 hoggets 21kg £140 (667).

Light weight fat hoggets - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Claudy producer, 22 hoggets 18kg £122 (678), Gulladuff producer, 3 hoggets 20kg £133.50 (668), Rasharkin producer, 8 hoggets 19kg £124 (653), Swatragh producer, 4 hoggets 20kg £129 (645), Garvagh producer, 25 hoggets 20.5kg £131 (639), Loughgall producer, 11 hoggets 20kg £124 (635), Randalstown producer, 3 hoggets 19kg £120 (632), Upperlands producer, 2 hoggets 18.5kg £117 (632), Toomebridge producer, 14 hoggets 18kg £112.50 (625), Maghera producer, 4 hoggets 18.5kg £115 (622), Desertmartin producer, 1 hogget 20kg £124 (620) and Draperstown producer, 2 hoggets 19.5kg £120 (615).

Store lambs - up to 18kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, 40 hoggets 17.5kg £110, Dungiven producer, 9 hoggets 16.5kg £97, Claudy producer, 24 hoggets 16kg £95 and Ballymena producer, 6 hoggets 14kg £94.

Fat ewes

Magilligan producer, 1 ewe £274, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £220, Aghadowey producer, 2 ewes £210, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes £208. Armoy producer, 1 ewe £206, Articlave producer, 1 ewe £202, Cookstown producer, 3 ewes £196, Armoy producer, 1 ewe £192, Draperstown producer, 4 ewes £192, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £180 and Draperstown producer, 10 ewes £180, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £180.

Fat rams

Limavady producer, 1 ram £222, Armoy producer, 1 ram £218, Cookstown producer, 1 ram £200, Kilrea producer, 1 ram £198 and Maghera producer, 1 ram £164.

Breeding stock

Ballycastle producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £254 and Ballycastle producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250.

Breeding sheep sale

Thursday 6th February seen another good entry of breeding sheep which resulted in a flying trade with ewes with twin lambs reaching highs of £395 for two Suffolk ewes with four lambs at foot and ewes with a single lamb reaching £285 for one Suffolk with one lamb at foot.

In-lamb ewes to a top of £235 for three Suffolk ewes.

Breeding sale next Thursday 13th February - yard open at 3pm, sale will start at 7pm sharp, we ask can all stock be penned for 6.45pm.

Breeding stock also welcome on Saturday’s and will be sold at 12pm.

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

In-lamb ewes

Dromore producer, 3 Suffolk £235, Dungiven producer, 3 Suffolk £190, Garvagh producer, 4 Mules £180, Larne producer, 3 Mules £178, Garvagh producer, 4 Mules £170, Dungiven producer, 3 Suffolk £165, Cookstown producer, 2 Mules £162 and Greysteel producer, 6 Suffolk £162.

Ewes with twins at foot

Dungiven producer, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £395, Claudy producer, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £395, Maghera producer, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £390, Dungiven producer, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £370, Claudy producer, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £360, Maghera producer, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £350, Maghera producer, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £338, Maghera producer, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £330, Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 2 lambs £330, Ballycastle producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £315, Ballycastle producer, 2 Dorset and 4 lambs £310, Maghera producer, 2 Dutch Spotted and 4 lambs £310, Ballycastle producer, 1 Kerry Hill and 2 lambs £300, Kilrea producer, 1 Charollais and 2 lambs £295, Kilrea producer, 1 Charollais and 2 lambs £295 and Maghera producer, 1 Charollais and 2 lambs £290.

Ewes with singles at foot

Ballycastle producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £285, Maghera producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £285, Maghera producer, 2 Texel and 2 lambs £270, Claudy producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £270, Claudy producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £265, Claudy producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £265, Claudy producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £260, Claudy producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £260, Dungiven producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £258, Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £255, Dungiven producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £252 and Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £240.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.