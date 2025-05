Big bullocks selling to £2540 per head at Swatragh Mart, heifers to £2310

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 17th February seen a super entry of 180 cattle presented for sale which resulted in an absolute flying trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 382p/kg for a Limousin at 500kg (£1910) and to a top of £2160 per head for a Limousin at 780kg (277p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 464p/kg for a Limousin at 362kg (£1680) and to a top of £2540 per head for a Limousin at 670kg (379p/kg).

Heifers sold to 427p/kg for a Limousin at 246kg (£1050) and to a top of £2310 per head for a Limousin at 576kg (401p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Super demand for forward stores over 500kg for export, more cattle required for a large number of buyers both at ringside and online

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 500kg £1910 (382), Garvagh producer, Limousin 610kg £1960 (321), Slaughtneil producer, Simmental 660kg £1920 (291), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 730kg £2030 (278), Coleraine producer, Limousin 780kg £2160 (277), Maghera producer, Limousin 680kg £1830 (269) and Dunloy producer, Limousin 700kg £1850 (264).

Heifers

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Limousin 246kg £1050 (427), Maghera producer, Charolais 284kg £1090 (384), Limavady producer, Limousin 258kg £980 (380) and Limavady producer, Limousin 268kg £990 (369).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 336kg £1340 (399), Maghera producer, Charolais 374kg £1460 (390), Maghera producer, Charolais 352kg £1370 (389), Martinstown producer, Charolais 314kg £1210 (385), Maghera producer, Charolais 344kg £1310 (381), Maghera producer, Charolais 380kg £1430 (376), Garvagh producer, Limousin 330kg £1230 (373), Limavady producer, Limousin 300kg £1110 (370), Draperstown producer, Simmental 374kg £1360 (364), Draperstown producer, Simmental 364kg £1320 (363), Limavady producer, Limousin 362kg £1310 (362) and Gulladuff producer, Limousin 374kg £1350 (361).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Charolais 486kg £1980 (407), Swatragh producer, Limousin 480kg £1920 (400), Dunloy producer, Limousin 454kg £1800 (396), Swatragh producer, Limousin 496kg £1890 (381), Maghera producer, Simmental 400kg £1410 (353), Dunloy producer, Limousin 420kg £1450 (345), Swatragh producer, Limousin 470kg £1570 (334), Gulladuff producer, Hereford 410kg £1330 (324), Dunloy producer, Limousin 434kg £1400 (323) and Gulladuff producer, Hereford 400kg £1200 (300).

500 up to 600kg (p/kg)

Greysteel producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 530kg £2240 (423), Swatragh producer, Charolais 542kg £2220 (410), Moneymore producer, Charolais 524kg £2130 (406), Swatragh producer, Limousin 576kg £2310 (401), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 552kg £2190 (397), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 558kg £2180 (391), Swatragh producer, Limousin 560kg £2180 (389), Swatragh producer, Limousin 516kg £1970 (382), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 582kg £2220 (381), Swatragh producer, Limousin 542kg £2050 (378), Dunloy producer, Limousin 526kg £1990 (378), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 590kg £2190 (371) and Claudy producer, Limousin 586kg £2160 (369).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Greysteel producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 612kg £2210 (361), Greysteel producer, Hereford 622kg £2100 (338), Claudy producer, Charolais 670kg £2140 (319), Claudy producer, Charolais 678kg £2120 (313), Cookstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1870 (307), Cookstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1850 (298), Cookstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1780 (297), Cookstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1800 (295) and Cookstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1840 (292).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Limousin 292kg £1070 (366), Claudy producer, Fleckvieh 262kg £890 (340) and Claudy producer, Fleckvieh 226kg £760 (336).

300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Limousin 362kg £1680 (464), Garvagh producer, Limousin 350kg £1520 (434), Limavady producer, Limousin 392kg £1690 (431), Limavady producer, Limousin 314kg £1340 (427), Martinstown producer, Charolais 376kg £1590 (423), Claudy producer, Charolais 388kg £1610 (415), Draperstown producer, Simmental 384kg £1580 (411), Draperstown producer, Simmental 378kg £1550 (410), Ballymena producer, Limousin 376kg £1540 (410), Martinstown producer, Limousin 356kg £1460 (410) and Limavady producer, Limousin 330kg £1340 (406).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Limousin 400kg £1550 (388), Swatragh producer, Limousin 436kg £1640 (376), Limavady producer, Limousin 422kg £1570 (372), Draperstown producer, Simmental 462kg £1710 (370), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 436kg £1610 (369), Dunloy producer, Limousin 486kg £1780 (366), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 456kg £1660 (364), Dunloy producer, Limousin 456kg £1640 (360), Limavady producer, Limousin 432kg £1530 (354), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 466kg £1600 (343), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 450kg £1490 (331), Ballymena producer, Limousin 430kg £1410 (328) and Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 466kg £1520 (326).

500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)

Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 536kg £2080 (388), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 526kg £2040 (388), Clady producer, Limousin 590kg £2270 (385), Clady producer, Limousin 558kg £2150 (385), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 546kg £2100 (385), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 590kg £2260 (383), Slaughtneil producer, Saler 524kg £1990 (380), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 576kg £2160 (375), Clady producer, Limousin 534kg £2000 (375), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 584kg £2150 (368), Clady producer, Limousin 534kg £1940 (363), Clady producer, Limousin 564kg £2040 (362), Slaughtneil producer, Saler 570kg £2060 (361), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 536kg £1930 (360) and Dunloy producer, Limousin 520kg £1860 (358).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Clady producer, Limousin 670kg £2540 (379), Clady producer, Limousin 630kg £2380 (378) and Clady producer, Limousin 600kg £2170 (362).

Weekly sheep sale: A great entry of 1550 sheep were presented for sale on Saturday 15th February which resulted in super trade all round with 900 lambs and 650 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £178 for 7 lambs at 26.5kg and to a top of 716p/kg for 14 lambs at 21kg into £150.50.

Fat ewes to a top of £280 for a lot of 3 ewes.

Fat rams to a top of £196 and Blackface horned ewes to £114.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 22nd February - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10:30am sharp.

More sheep required to meet demand.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight fat hoggets - 25kg up to 30kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, 7 hoggets 26.5kg £178 (672),Claudy producer, 7 hoggets 25kg £166 (664), Dungiven producer, 2 hoggets 25kg £166 (664), Claudy producer, 1 hogget 26.5kg £174 (656), Magherafelt producer, 2 hoggets 25kg £164 (656), Tamlaght producer, 1 hogget 27kg £175 (648), Dungiven producer, 3 hoggets 25.5kg £165 (647), Castledawson producer, 14 hoggets 26kg £166 (638), Claudy producer, 9 hoggets 26.5kg £169 (638) and Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 27kg £170 (630).

Mid weight fat hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, 24 hoggets 21kg £150.50 (716), Draperstown producer, 25 hoggets 21.5kg £152 (707), Eglish producer, 6 hoggets 21kg £148 (705), Dungiven producer, 8 hoggets 21.5kg £150.50 (700), Maghera producer, 9 hoggets 21kg £146.50 (698), Garvagh producer, 7 hoggets 21kg £146 (695), Maghera producer, 6 hoggets 22kg £152 (691), Dungiven producer, 14 hoggets 22kg £152 (691), Tobermore producer, 8 hoggets 23kg £158.50 (689), Stewartstown producer, 9 hoggets 23.5kg £161 (685), Draperstown producer, 4 hoggets 21.5kg £147 (684), Dungiven producer, 10 hoggets 21.5kg £146.50 (681), Stewartstown producer, 12 hoggets 24kg £163 (679), Garvagh producer, 21 hoggets 24kg £163 (679) and Claudy producer, 17 hoggets 23.5kg £159 (677).

Light weight fat hoggets - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Randalstown producer, 2 hoggets 18.5kg £123.50 (668), Tobermore producer, 4 hoggets 19.5kg £129.50 (664), Garvagh producer, 10 hoggets 20kg £132.50 (663), Moneymore producer, 1 hogget 20kg £130 (650), Coagh producer, 9 hoggets 18kg £116 (644), Dungiven producer, 34 hoggets 20kg £127 (635), Swatragh producer, 16 hoggets 19kg £120 (631), Maghera producer, 2 hoggets 20kg £125 (625) and Moneymore producer, 2 hoggets 20.5kg £128 (624).

Store lambs - up to 18kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, 11 hoggets 17.5kg £113.50, Tobermore producer, 2 hoggets 17kg £95, Ballyronan producer, 3 hoggets 15kg £91, Maghera producer, 11 hoggets 15kg £87 and Maghera producer, 6 hoggets 14kg £86.

Fat ewes

Aghadowey producer, 3 ewes £280, Maydown producer, 1 ewe £212, Aghadowey producer, 1 ewe £210, Coleraine producer, 5 ewes £208, Coleraine producer, 7 ewes £198, Bushmills producer, 9 ewes £197, Toomebridge producer, 9 ewes £194, Maydown producer, 4 ewes £192, Tamlaght producer, 1 ewe £192, Bushmills producer, 4 ewes £188, Upperlands producer, 1 ewe £186, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe £184, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £182, Limavady producer, 7 ewes £182 and Craigbane producer, 1 ewe £180.

Fat rams

Limavady producer, 1 ram £196, Swatragh producer, 1 ram £190, Swatragh producer, 1 ram £188, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £186 and Cookstown producer, 1 ram £144.

Breeding sheep sale - Thursday 13th February seen a great entry of breeding sheep which resulted in an outstanding trade with ewes with twin lambs reaching highs of £405 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot and ewes with single lambs reaching £345 for 3 ewes with 3 lambs at foot.

In-lamb ewes to a top of £275 for a single ewe.

Breeding sale next Thursday 20th February - yard open at 3pm, Sale will start at 7pm sharp.

All stock to be penned for 6.45pm.

Breeding stock also welcome on Saturday’s and will be sold at 12pm.

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

In Lamb ewes

Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £275, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £245, Dungiven producer, 8 ewes £235, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £230, Dungiven producer, 4 ewes £225, Kilrea producer, 3 hoggets £215, Dungiven producer, 4 ewes £200, Dungiven producer, 3 ewes £200, Dungiven producer, 7 ewes £180, Dungiven producer, 8 ewes £180 and Dungiven producer, 5 ewes £180.

Ewes with twins at foot

Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £405, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £395, Maghera producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £390, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £390, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £390, Claudy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £390, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £390, Maghera producer,1 ewe and 2 lambs £390, Bushmills producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £390, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £390, Claudy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £390, Maghera producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £385, Maghera producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £385, Rasharkin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £385, Maghera producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £385 and Maghera producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £385.

Ewes with singles at foot

Ballycastle producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £345, Maghera producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £305, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £305, Bushmills producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £295, Maghera producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £290, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £280, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £270, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £265, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £265, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £265, Maghera producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £265, Maghera producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £260, Claudy producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £255, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255, Maghera producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £250 and Strabane producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £250.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.