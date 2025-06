Big bullocks selling to £2550 per head and to 398p/kg at Swatragh Mart

Monday 24th February seen a super entry of 230 cattle presented for sale which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 272p/kg for a Limousin at 680kg (£1850) and to a top of £1960 per head for a Hereford at 780kg (251p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 490p/kg for a Limousin at 300kg (£1470) and to a top of £2550 per head for a Limousin at 680kg (375p/kg).

Heifers sold to 495p/kg for a Charolais at 444kg (£2200) and to a top of £2540 per head for a Charolais at 676kg (376p/kg)

Swatragh Mart

Super demand for forward stores over 500kg for export, more cattle required for a large number of buyers both at ringside and online

Some of sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Limousin 680kg £1850 (272), Draperstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1710 (263), Swatragh producer, Hereford 780kg £1960 (251) and Draperstown producer, Hereford 720kg £1650 (229).

Heifers

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Charolais 288kg £1290 (448), Swatragh producer, Charolais 254kg £1090 (429), Draperstown producer, Limousin 286kg £1200 (420), Claudy producer, Simmental 274kg £1150 (420), Swatragh producer, Charolais 284kg £1190 (419), Draperstown producer, Limousin 250kg £1000 (400), Garvagh producer, Limousin 266kg £1050 (395), Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus 218kg £850 (390), Claudy producer, Limousin 296kg £1150 (389), Maghera producer, Charolais 226kg £880 (389), Maghera producer, Limousin 284kg £1070 (377) and Swatragh producer, Charolais 278kg £1040 (374).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Plumbridge producer, Charolais 364kg £1740 (478), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 368kg £1700 (462), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 390kg £1790 (459), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 370kg £1700 (459), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 372kg £1680 (452), Swatragh producer, Charolais 324kg £1410 (435), Claudy producer, Charolais 314kg £1350 (430), Claudy producer, Charolais 346kg £1460 (422), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 382kg £1600 (419), Claudy producer, Charolais 312kg £1290 (413), Swatragh producer, Charolais 340kg £1400 (412), Swatragh producer, Charolais 308kg £1270 (412), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 320kg £1300 (406) and Swatragh producer, Charolais 364kg £1470 (404).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Plumbridge producer, Charolais 444kg £2200 (495), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 424kg £2060 (486), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 416kg £1760 (423), Maghera producer, Charolais 416kg £1610 (401), Swatragh producer, Charolais 406kg £1610 (397), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 476kg £1880 (395), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 492kg £1880 (382), Clady producer, Limousin 474kg £1810 (382), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 412kg £1560 (379), Maghera producer, Limousin 402kg £1510 (376), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 416kg £1520 (365) and Clady producer, Limousin 486kg £1770 (364).

500 up to 600kg (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, Charolais 552kg £2330 (422), Clady producer, Limousin 522kg £2160 (414), Cookstown producer, Charolais 594kg £2440 (594), Swatragh producer, Charolais 576kg £2360 (410), Clady producer, Limousin 566kg £2250 (398), Clady producer, Limousin 574kg £2200 (383), Clady producer, Limousin 514kg £1960 (381), Clady producer, Limousin 528kg £1990 (377), Clady producer, Limousin 564kg £2100 (372), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 548kg £2030 (370), Clady producer, Limousin 524kg £1940 (370) and Clady producer, Limousin 556kg £2030 (365).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Charolais 676kg £2540 (376), Swatragh producer, Charolais 624kg £2310 (370), Swatragh producer, Limousin 620kg £2030 (327) and Drumsurn producer, Limousin 664kg £1930 (291).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 220kg £1060 (482), Swatragh producer, Charolais 292kg £1360 (466), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 238kg £1100 (462), Maghera producer, Charolais 190kg £850 (447), Maghera producer, Charolais 246kg £1080 (439), Garvagh producer, Limousin 280kg £1130 (404), Garvagh producer, Limousin 248kg £990 (399) and Portglenone producer, Simmental 260kg £1000 (385).

300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 300kg £1470 (490), Swatragh producer, Charolais 344kg £1610 (468), Maghera producer, Limousin 324kg £1500 (463), Carnlough producer, Limousin 350kg £1590 (454), Maghera producer, Charolais 322kg £1430 (444), Swatragh producer, Charolais 374kg £1650 (441), Swatragh producer, Limousin 352kg £1550 (440), Swatragh producer, Charolais 360kg £1580 (439), Garvagh producer, Limousin 342kg £1480 (433), Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 322kg £1330 (413), Swatragh producer, Limousin 364kg £1500 (412) and Maghera producer, Limousin 384kg £1570 (409).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Charolais 468kg £2000 (427), Swatragh producer, Charolais 400kg £1680 (420), Swatragh producer, Charolais 450kg £1860 (413), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 450kg £1860 (413), Swatragh producer, Limousin 416kg £1680 (404), Swatragh producer, Charolais 466kg £1820 (391), Plumbridge producer, Limousin 420kg £1610 (383), Swatragh producer, Simmental 410kg £1430 (349) and Drumsurn producer, Belgian Blue 478kg £1610 (337).

500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Charolais 518kg £2060 (398), Limavady producer, Charolais 536kg £2040 (381), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 500kg £1900 (380), Limavady producer, Charolais 556kg £1960 (353), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 564kg £1890 (335), Drumsurn producer, Shorthorn beef 590kg £1940 (329), Drumsurn producer, Belgian Blue 574kg £1770 (308) and Drumsurn producer, Aberdeen Angus 524kg £1580 (302).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Limousin 680kg £2550 (375), Limavady producer, Limousin 644kg £2360 (366), Limavady producer, Charolais 616kg £2250 (365), Limavady producer, Limousin 628kg £2260 (360), Limavady producer, Charolais 656kg £2340 (357), Limavady producer, Limousin 626kg £2180 (348), Ballymena producer, Limousin 618kg £2100 (340) and Drumsurn producer, Shorthorn beef 626kg £2040 (326).

Weekly sheep sale

A good entry of 1000 sheep were presented for sale on Saturday 22nd February which resulted in a super trade with 600 lambs and 400 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £177 for a single lamb at 30kg and to a top of 724p/kg for 2 lambs at 21kg into £152.

Fat ewes to a top of £310 for a single ewe and fat rams to a top of £224 for a single ram with many more lots reaching super prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 1st March - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

More sheep required for demand.

Some of Saturday’s

Sample prices

Heavy weight fat hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, 4 hoggets 25kg £163.50 (654), Draperstown producer, 10 hoggets 25kg £158 (632), Castlerock producer, 11 hoggets 26kg £164 (631), Moneymore producer, 16 hoggets 27kg £170 (630), Cookstown producer, 9 hoggets 25kg £157.50 (630), Limavady producer, 1 hogget 26kg £157.50 (606), Swatragh producer, 15 hoggets 26.5kg £160 (604), Maghera producer, 13 hoggets 28kg £167.50 (598), Bellaghy producer, 4 hoggets 28kg £167.50 (598), Tobermore producer, 1 hogget 27kg £160 (593), Armoy producer, 1 hogget 26kg £154 (592), Gulladuff producer, 1 hogget 30kg £177 (590) and Bellaghy producer, 4 hoggets 28kg £165 (589).

Mid weight fat hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Castlerock producer, 2 hoggets 21kg £152 (724), Greysteel producer, 6 hoggets 23kg £160 (696), Stranocum producer, 11 hoggets 21kg £145 (690), Moneymore producer, 2 hoggets 21kg £145 (690), Cookstown producer, 9 hoggets 21kg £144.50 (688), Limavady producer, 11 hoggets 21kg £143.50 (683), Maghera producer, 4 hoggets 22kg £150 (682), Castlerock producer, 5 hoggets 23kg £156.50 (680), Draperstown producer, 2 hoggets 22kg £149 (677), Cookstown producer, 6 hoggets 22kg £148 (673), Cookstown producer, 14 hoggets 22kg £148 (673), Dungiven producer, 6 hoggets 22kg £148 (673), Cookstown producer, 7 hoggets 23kg £154 (670), Claudy producer, 1 hogget 23kg £154 (670) and Moneymore producer, 56 hoggets 22kg £147.50 (670).

Light weight fat hoggets - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, 21 hoggets 20kg £134 (670), Cookstown producer, 4 hoggets 20kg £130 (650), Cookstown producer, 7 hoggets 19kg £121 (637), Draperstown producer, 3 hoggets 20kg £127 (635) and Claudy producer, 1 hogget 20kg £124 (620).

Fat ewes

Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £310, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £256, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £234, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £230, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe £226, Bellaghy producer, 2 ewes £222, Dungannon producer, 2 ewes £218, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £216, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £206, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £206, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £194, Claudy producer, 2 ewes £194, Cookstown producer, 9 ewes £190, Armoy producer, 1 ewe £188, Bellaghy producer, 2 ewes £184, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £182 and Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £180.

Fat rams

Moneymore producer, 1 ram £224, Garvagh producer, 1 ram £208, Randalstown producer, 1 ram £180, Bellaghy producer, 1 ram £172 and Randalstown producer, 1 ram £157.

Breeding sheep sale

Thursday 20th February seen a great entry of nearly 700 breeding sheep which resulted in an outstanding trade with outfits reaching a top of £372 for 1 Charollais ewe with 3 lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reaching £275 for 2 Dorsets with 2 lambs at foot.

In-lamb ewes to a top of £262 for 5 Suffolks and in-lamb hoggets to a high of £282 for 11 mules.

Ewe lambs to £215 for 3 Blue Texels.

Foster ewes to £260 for Texel cross ewe.

Some of Thursday’s

Sample prices

Foster ewes

Swatragh producer, 1 Texel £260.

in-lamb Ewes

Donemana producer, 5 Suffolk £262, Donemana producer, 5 Suffolk £260, Donemana producer, 5 Suffolk £258, Donemana producer, 5 Suffolk £252, Donemana producer, 5 Suffolk £240, Ballymoney producer, 1 Texel £230, Donemana producer, 5 Suffolk £220, Maghera producer, 3 Kerryhill £205, Maghera producer, 1 Texel £202, Garvagh producer, 9 mule £200, Dungiven producer, 1 Suffolk £198, Glenarm producer, 4 Mule £195, Ballymoney producer, 6 Texel £190 and Garvagh producer, 4 Mule £190.

In-lamb hoggets

Garvagh producer, 11 Mule £282, Garvagh producer, 10 Mule £220, Garvagh producer, 8 Mule £212, Garvagh producer, 5 Mule £200, Dungiven producer, 3 Suffolk £198, Dungiven producer, 4 Suffolk £185 and Dungiven producer, 1 Suffolk £180.

Ewes with twins at foot

Garvagh producer, 1 Charollais and 3 lambs £372, Donemana producer, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £355, Cookstown producer, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £355, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £350, Tobermore producer, 2 Dorset and 4 lambs £342, Glenarm producer, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £342, Rasharkin producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 2 lambs £338, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £338, Donemana producer, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £320, Donemana producer, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £320, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £310, Greysteel producer, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £310, Maghera producer, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £310, Cookstown producer, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £308 and Swatragh producer, 2 Dorset and 4 lambs £298.

Ewes with singles at foot

Swatragh producer, 2 Dorset and 2 lambs £275, Claudy producer, 2 Suffolk and 2 lambs £272, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £270, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £270, Claudy producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £270, Maghera producer, 3 Suffolk and 3 lambs £270, Cookstown producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £270, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £255, Maghera producer, 3 Texel and 3 lambs £250, Rasharkin producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £250, Donemana producer, 1 Texel and 1 lamb £242, Claudy producer, 2 Suffolk and 2 lambs £240 and Claudy producer, 2 Suffolk and 2 lambs £240.

Ewe lambs

Bellaghy producer, 3 Blue Texels £215, Bellaghy producer, 3 Blue Texels £180, Tobermore producer, 5 Texel £145, Tobermore producer, 6 Texel £142, Garvagh producer, 2 Suffolk £142 and Tobermore producer, 2 Texel £140.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.