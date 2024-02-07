Big numbers and biggest consignment of New Holland tractors sold at Euro Auctions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In all, 6,500 lots went over the ramp making a hammer total of £55.6 million, 40% of which came from the floor on the day, showing that the crowds still love a live sale.

George Goodwin, agricultural sales manager for Euro Auctions, reported on this sale: “The Euro Auctions agricultural offering has continued to strengthen year on year, and this first sale of 2024 demonstrated to the market the quality and the breadth of machines we can put over the ramp. With 500 agricultural machines in this auction, the inventory was impressive, including the biggest consignment of New Holland tractors recently sold at auction in Europe.”

He continued: “All consignments, whether that be a single tractor or entire fleet, coming from farmers, contractors, foreign markets and dealers, shows the trust our sellers have in Euro Auctions to achieve market value for their assets. There was a large increase in registered buyer accounts for this sale, with 5,900 plus registrations, of which 20% were buying from Euro Auctions for the first time.

The first used construction and agricultural machinery sale of 2024 at the Euro Auctions flagship site in Leeds, between 24th-27th January, proved that quality machinery will always attract the crowds. Picture: Submitted

“Euro Auctions operate a live parade style auction, allowing buyers to see all lots for sale going over the ramp, which at our January sale was quite a sight, including lines of New Holland tractors as far as the eye could see, plus a varied mixture of both young and vintage Massey Fergusons and John Deere.

“In this sale there were over 150 tractors, of all makes and models, including New Holland, John Deere, JCB, Case, Valtra, Kioti, Iseki, Fiat, Hurlimann, Kubota, Mercedes, County and Claas with notable consignments including: Multiple - New Holland T7.270, T7.260, T7.245, T7.230, T7.210 and T6.155 machines on 2018 to 2023 plates; multiple - John Deere 6215R, 6250R, 6155R, 6130R, 6125R, 6170R, 5125R on 2018 to 2020 plates; and multiple - JCB 4220 Fastrac on 2018 and 2019 plates.

“The ‘farm machinery’ section of the Euro Auctions sale is held on Wednesday on ring three, following on from the tractors selling on ring two. This section of the sale has seen tremendous growth, consistently offering new and late plate top brands of trailers and a wide variety of implements.

“We’ve been working very closely with dealers allowing them to become more flexible and fluid in their stocking plans, where selling with us can allow them to change their stock profile, free up their capital to invest in new. This same model can be transferred to both large and smaller contractors and farmers to make their businesses move in the right direction in 2024.”

He concluded: “Personally, the machines that caught my eye during the first auction of 2024 included a 2018 Case STX450, which was the biggest HP machine in the sale and sold for £41,000.

“This is now making its way to Germany. We also saw a New Holland 2023 T7.270 Auto Command which sold for £106,000; a County 654 for £11,500; a 2010 John Deere 6630 loader tractor at £33,000 and a well-restored Massey Ferguson 35X at £4,750 that will be the first machine in a collection for its new owner.”

Other notable lots and hammer prices include:

Tractors:

2011, Mercedes Unimog, £47,000

2023, New Holland T7.270, £106,000

2023, New Holland T7.210, £84,000

2021, John Deere 6215R, £89,000

2018, JCB Fastrac 4220, £60,000

Agri telehandler

2018, JCB 536-60 Agri Plus, £34,500

2017, Manitou MLT635-130, £35,500

2012, Merlo P25.6, £24,000

2018, Case 742, £25,000

2007, JCB 531-70 Agri Super, £21,500

Farm machinery

2022, New Holland PLGF 5 furrow plough, £16,500

2009, New Holland BB9090 Big Square Baler, £18,000

Bomford Tri Wing 4600 Batwing, £5,500

Amazone AD3000 Combi Drill, £10,500

Agricultural trailers

2018, Richard Western SF15HS Silage Trailer, £15,500

2021, Hogg 19 ton low loader, £14,000

2016, Pottinger Torro 6010L Forage Wagon, £32,000