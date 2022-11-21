Held every year in June, the Royal Highland Show attracts in the region of 200,000 visitors across four days to celebrate the best of Scotland’s food, farming and rural life.

Appealing to both rural and urban audiences, the show is a major marketing platform for producers, exhibitors and businesses from across Scotland and the wider UK.

Staged in Ingliston at the Royal Highland Centre, the Royal Highland Show sees up to 6,000 animals competing, with other attractions including a food and drink hall, Scotland’s Larder, sheep shearing, musical entertainment, rural crafts, forestry, show jumping, machinery and educational experiences.

Crowds watch the Grand Parade at the 2022 RHS.

A range of livestock is exhibited each year at the show including sheep, cattle, goats, horses, ponies, donkeys, and poultry.

The Royal Bank of Scotland is a long-term partner of the show, having been its headline sponsor for 41 years.

With an average visitor spend of £147, the show is a key sales opportunity for exhibitors.

Visitors spent more on accommodation (21 per cent) than any other expenditure category, with overnight visitors typically staying in Edinburgh for 2.5 nights.

Advertisement

This is closely followed by spending on food and drink on site, and other spending (both 19 per cent).

This other spending includes purchases of agricultural equipment.

This is the first time that the economic impact of the show has been assessed on a comparable basis to Festivals Edinburgh.

Carried out by BOP Consulting, it finds that the show generated additional output in Edinburgh of £39.5m – with this corresponding to a Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) employment of 674.

Advertisement

The show has a wide reach, with 74 per cent of visitors travelling from across Scotland to attend.

RHASS Director of Operations, Mark Currie, commented: “The economic impact and reach of the Royal Highland Show is significant, and this report demonstrates the importance of the show as one of Scotland’s largest and most well-attended events.

“Visitors and exhibitors come from far and wide to connect, be entertained, to sell and to buy, and it is widely acknowledged to be the best platform for rural Scottish businesses in the country.”

He continued: “We are fortunate to have a loyal and engaged audience, and one that is only growing as the show evolves into a truly global event – this year more than 200,000 people from around the world tuned in to watch the show online.”

Advertisement

The full report can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/RHSreport

The very first Highland Show was held in 1822 and celebrated its 200th anniversary this year.

The 2023 Royal Highland Show will take place from 22-25 June 2023.