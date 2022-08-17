Biomethane injection the one obvious solution to energy crisis, says UFU

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The introduction of a biomethane (renewable gas) injection could potentially help to drive lower heating bills, the UFU has said.

UFU rural enterprise chair, John Watt, commented: “It’s been reported that the UK government are considering spending £37 billion to tackle rising energy bills and increase fossil fuel production following predications that the average annual household energy bill could top £5,000 by next spring. This extra expenditure is due to the ongoing war in Ukraine driving up the cost of oil and gas, creating growing concerns locally about energy security. However, government are dismissing an alternative, green energy solution that is right under their nose – biomethane.”

The recently published CASE report ‘Utilising Northern Ireland’s Agriculture Sector to Decarbonise Heat’, estimated to be over 6000 GWh worth, is more than 80 per cent of NI’s gas distribution network demand and has the potential to heat half a million homes.

“We’ve been very vocal over the past five years on the merits of biomethane and its many uses, including injection to the natural gas grid,” Mr Watt continued. “We identified how the green energy source acts as a direct substitute for conventional natural gas and when injected into the gas network, provides a potential heating source which ticks many boxes. Biomethane can be produced at scale and distributed thanks to the modern gas network here in NI.