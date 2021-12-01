Bird Flu: Temporary control zone introduced in NI after outbreak confirmed near border

As a result, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has introduced a three-kilometre and 10-kilometre disease control zone to mitigate the risk of spreading the disease.

Northern Ireland Chief Veterinary Officer, Robert Huey, stated: “Following this third confirmation in County Monaghan, officials in DAERA will continue to work very closely with their counterparts in DAFM.

“The location of this infected premises lies close to the border between Monaghan and Armagh.

“As a consequence, DAERA must take appropriate disease control measures to mitigate for onward disease spread.

“I have therefore declared a temporary control zone (TCZ-B) in that part of NI which lies within 10km of the infected premises.

“The declaration of the TCZ-B will involve premises within this zone having to adhere to strict biosecurity protocols, recording movements on/off holdings and a requirement to seek licensing for any movement of poultry or poultry related products into or out of the zone.

“You should contact the movement licensing centre for a specific licence application form, at least 48 hours in advance of any planned move.”

Mr Huey continued: “It is vitally important that all bird keepers adhere to strict biosecurity measures of the avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) in place throughout Northern Ireland, and the requirements of the housing order which is also in force.

“Bird keepers are now legally required to keep birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds. “Excellent biosecurity remains the most effective defence for reducing transmission of avian influenza to poultry or captive birds.

“Please make use of the biosecurity checklist that has been developed by the department to help review your biosecurity and give you the assurance that your birds are protected.”

DAERA reminds you that it is a legal requirement for all bird keepers to register your birds (unless they are kept within your own home).

This enables them to contact you with important disease information, giving you the best opportunity to protect your birds.

You can register online at daera-ni.gov.uk

DAERA also encourages sign up to the text alert service, simply by texting ‘BIRDS’ to 67300.