Birthplace of champion Blelack Aberdeen Angus cattle launched to the market

Blelack is a highly regarded, fully equipped holding situated in Deeside, Aberdeenshire, on the outskirts of the Cairngorms National Park. It is available as a whole or in five separate lots.

After having dispersed their Charolais cattle and adult section of the Aberdeen Angus herd, in what was a record breaking sale in 2016, Blelack’s Angus herd has since grown to 120 breeding animals. These will be dispersed through United Auctions in October.

The farm and its 640 acres of predominantly arable and rotational grass is scenic but accessible, with the town of Aboyne eight miles away and Aberdeen city just 36 miles away.

To the North east of the steading, along the farm’s drive, you will find a very pretty farmhouse. This spacious family home has been newly renovated. It has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and an expansive, modern kitchen. The house has spectacular views over open countryside and distant mountains, and is surrounded by a large enclosed garden. In addition there are three farm cottages, each with three bedrooms, and a studio flat at Blelack. The cottages have been beautifully refurbished and recently upgraded and are currently successfully let as self-catering holiday properties.

There are a wide range of large modern buildings including a new feed shed and indoor cattle handling system. The farm buildings are capable of housing over 300 cows. These are situated conveniently towards the centre of the unit, allowing easy movement of stock around the farm. 200 cows have historically been out-wintered on the hill ground which benefits from good drainage and hardstanding.

The land at Blelack is farmed around the needs of the cattle unit, with cereals grown for feed and straw, although recent pre-sale downsizing has allowed for a contract agreement across the arable land, with spring barley being the principal crop. If the farm is not sold as a whole, three distinct parcels of land of varying sizes are available as separate lots. Also for sale, either as part of the complete farm or alone, is Balnastraid Steading, which offers a variety of conversion and development opportunities, and holds planning permission in principle for a residential dwelling.

Lot 1 – Blelack Farm: Farmhouse (5 bedrooms and 3 reception rooms), 3 self-catering cottages (3 bedrooms) and a studio flat/Farm office. Farm buildings. Approx. 453 acres of arable and rotational grass

Lot 2 – Land at Mill of Newton : Approx. 56 acres of arable land

Lot 3 – Field at Carrue : Approx. 6 acres of arable land

Lot 4 – Land at Balnastraid : Approx. 121 acres of arable land

Lot 5 –Balnastraid Steading : A range of general purpose buildings, with planning in principle for residential development

‘Blelack’ has been synonymous with the breeding of prize pedigree herds of Aberdeen Angus and Charolais cattle since Graham’s father, Neil Massie OBE, first established the herd at the farm in 1970. Since then, the name has been recognised world-wide. Its champions have dominated sales over the last 50 years, and Blelack has had more Aberdeen Angus Champions at the world famous Perth and now Stirling bull sales than any other herd in the breed’s history.

Graeme Massie said: “My father Neil Massie is rightly proud of what he has achieved here at Blelack. Now in his 80s, he is still involved with the herd and checks on them daily. His record over almost fifty years has secured Blecklack’s place in the top echelons of the breed.”

Neil Massie is a well-deserved recipient of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland’s coveted Sir William Young Award for outstanding services to livestock breeding. He has judged extensively throughout the UK, Ireland and further afield including Canada. He has twice served as president of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society and has been awarded an OBE for services to the livestock industry.