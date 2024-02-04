Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Held at Midlock Farm, Crawford, by kind permission of the Wight family, 45 breeders and like-minded people attended from Northern Ireland, Newcastleton, Central Scotland and Argyll, along with all helpers and advisers required throughout the day.

Welcoming everyone along was a warm cuppa, soup and filled rolls followed by Jen Craig’s opening speech and Allan Wight’s small insight to the farm and then explaining the formation of the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From here, attendees were divided into eight teams as more of a ‘networking’ and get to know along with experienced/inexperienced type of day.

Attendees pictured at the Inaugural Blackface Sheep Breeders' Association Young Breeders' event. (Pic: BSBA)

Ice-breaking the activities was a team building game of down a pint of cider, eat two dry crackers, sheep tag twice a piece of cardboard, 10 push ups then fill a 25kg bag of feed from the hopper and run back to start and finally with one hit, hit the nail in the block of wood. A fun and exciting way to meet and greet whilst being against the clock.

Before the teams were split up for the workshop stations, BSBA Vice-President, Derek Redpath, gave a quick stocksmanship demonstration on the breed.

This was then followed by all the hands-on workstations giving demonstrations before getting a chance themselves to have a go whilst asking questions and engaging with the experienced helpers on-hand to advise and demonstrate.

Stations were:

Workstation One – Sheep Dressing

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allan gave a brief demonstration on dressing a sheep before the team members were paired up and given a go for themselves.

Two helpers were on hand to help, to advise and assist with any questions and tricky bits.

Six dressing stands were set up with two teams working away at this station during the afternoon. Allan was ably assisted by Willie Craig and Gordon McDougall.

Workstation Two – Horn-Setting

Brian Gilchrist, one of Midlock’s shepherds, oversaw this workshop demonstrating the hows and whys of horn springs and the importance of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before demonstrating how to shape and set the spring whilst attaching the set on to the Tup Hoggs. A few questions also followed. Gavin McKinlay undertook assisting here.

Workstation Three – OPA Scanning

Under the watchful eyes of Ben Wight and David MacArthur, who have undergone their training. With the Clyde Wind Farm funding, four local farms including Midlock and Nunnerie, purchased their own scanner and now can verify within their flocks the signs of OPA.

The boys used some examples of Blackface ewes with signs and explained the advantages and disadvantages, especially when it comes to selling their stock.

Team members were then able to have a go themselves with the boys explaining what the dark shadows were whilst scanning under the foreleg into the lung area.

Workstation Four – Horn Turning

Advertisement

Advertisement

Craig Thornborrow and Shaun Wallace undertook this challenging post.

The boys explained the purpose of turning horns, like workstation two. A different method of horn setting, but Craig and Shaun explained the various tools and gadgets that can be used and the protective equipment and methods in protecting the sheep.

This included heating the horn, turning and showing the tricky part of getting the other one to match, and cooling off the horn – all this whilst still retaining the sheep and keeping it calm.

Four Classes of Stockjudging

The role of master judge fell to Derek Redpath after his excellent demonstration at the start of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He ably judged (whilst also playing master of ceremonies throughout the afternoon) the four classes of aged ewes, gimmers, and two classes of tup hoggs – one for breeding and one for prime.

This was ably scored by Varrie Loggie, and scores were put together for two competitions – Overall Team and Individual Top Three.

Guess the Tup/Breeder/Purchaser(s)/Farm Photos

During this part of the fun, not only had attendees to guess the tup and its price, but they also then had to match up the farm photo, they had to advise who the breeder was, and the successful purchaser(s). No mean feet at all.

This could be completed individually or as their team. A lot of mind-boggling moments were had by most.

Just for Fun – Guess the Breeder(s) Photos

Advertisement

Advertisement

The photos were kindly donated for use by MacGregor Photography and did give all a good giggle with as many different disguises completed by black and red marker pens!

From Mr Monopoly to Bugs Bunny and several other characters including a French man in between.

For those who attended and struggled with photo two, organisers can confirm it was none other than David Morrison and Steven Renwick – very well disguised!

To round off the day, whilst workshops wound down, a sweepstake of Guess the Value of Tups sold/purchased by the Wights were also on display.

At a £1 entry, the winner took all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After several additions, they had one outright winner who knew their Blackface knowledge and was correct on the button at £548,500 – a very expensive wall display. Well Done to Thomas Muirhead on winning here.

Other results:

Team Stockjudging (kindly sponsored by Davidson Animal Feeds) – Team Three of Wull McClymont, Lewis MacKenzie, Matt Dunlop, Gordon MacLean, Sam Adams and Thomas Muirhead with a combined score of 916 points.

Individual Stockjudging (kindly sponsored by Carrs Billington) – 1st Thomas Muirhead with 185 points, 2nd Gordon Pate with 179 points and 3rd Storur Normansson with 170 points.

Combined Photo Competition Winners (Guess the Tups/Farms and Breeders) – Team Seven of Stuart Kerr, Allan MacKenzie, Hannah Dunlop, Greig Gillespie and MacGilchirst.