Bleary YFC annual car treasure hunt: Bleary YFC will be holding their annual car treasure hunt on Friday, June 30, 2023 and they are inviting everyone to come along. It will be held at Bleary Farmers Hall at 26 Upper Ballydugan Road, BT63 5NU. Registration will take place between 7 and 8pm with a cost of £5 per person. All money raised will go towards club funds and the running of Bleary YFC. Everyone is welcome member or non-member. Please come along and support us and keep an eye out on our social media pages @blearyyoungfarmers, for more updates with regards to meetings and summer events. The club would also wish to invite any new members to join the club at their first night back which is set to take place on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8pm in Bleary Farmers Hall. Anyone aged between 12-30 will be most welcome farmer or non-farmer. Bleary YFC club meetings take place on the first and third Friday of each month in Bleary Farmers Hall on the Upper Ballydugan Road

