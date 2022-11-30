On Friday 25th November, over 60 members of Bleary Young Farmers' Club members headed to The Bannville House Hotel for the Co Armagh YFC dinner dance and awards.

Members thoroughly enjoyed their night out and the dinner provided.

Thanks must go to The Bannville for accommodating the evening.

Bleary YFC also wish to extend our appreciation to the Co Armagh YFC Committee for all their hard work in organising such a successful night.

A special thank you must go Lynne Johnston for judging each club and coming along as guest speaker.

Bleary Young Farmers' Club wish to congratulate all members who took home awards for their hard work and dedication.

Bleary YFC were delighted to be presented with over 40 awards.

A huge congratulations must go to all our members who were awarded cups, including: Zoe Maguire who won cups for public speaking and dairy stock judging, Sarah Spence who won cups for floral art and Ulster Young Farmer, Helen Laird, sheep stock judging, Emma Kinnear won cups for Ulster Young Farmer and junior member of the year and lastly Abby Morton who was awarded senior member of the year.

Most importantly, Bleary YFC were delighted to be awarded the cup for best club in Co Armagh for the second year running.

Well done to the officials who made this happen including leader Zoe, secretary Sarah, treasurer Kathryn Morton, and PRO Amy Kinnear. Zoe, Sarah, and Amy also won awards for their roles on Bleary YFC committee at the Co Armagh dinner, well done everyone.

The club wish their members every success in the year ahead, hopefully next year is just as successful.

1. Amy Ritchie and Catherine Robinson Amy Ritchie and Catherine Robinson Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. All the members from Bleary YFC who attended the dinner. All the members from Bleary YFC who attended the dinner. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Amy Ritchie Amy Ritchie Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Emily Hamilton and Ben MccNally Emily Hamilton and Ben MccNally Photo: Contributed Photo Sales