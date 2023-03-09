Bleary YFC enjoys a busy start to 2023
On Friday, 6th January Bleary YFC started the new year off with the club AGM.
Bleary YFC would like to thank all outgoing officials and committee members for all their hard work in the 2022/23 year and the club wishes the best of luck to this year’s incoming members as the 2023/24 year.
The four officials and their assistants for the incoming year were as follows: leader, Ben Allen, assistant leader, Harry Givan, secretary, Zoe Maguire, assistant secretary, Sarah Spence, treasurer, Helen Laird, assistant treasurer, Lucy Morton and PRO, Amy Ritchie, sssistant PRO, Jessica Minish.
January 20th saw Bleary YFC hold a very informative Mind Matters meeting to inform members of the importance of looking after their mental well-being especially as farmer and during the busy seasons of farming.
A big thank you to YFSees you mentors Abby and Laura for coming along and talking to Bleary YFC members.
The club followed this meeting with their first out meeting of 2023, a farm tour of Dobsons local suckler farm.
Members learnt all about the processes of beef farming and got to view all the machinery John uses to produce his own silage, wheat and barley.
Thank you must go to John and Jo-Anne Dobson and Harry Chambers for a very informative night.
Bleary YFC’s most recent meeting took place on February 17th when Bleary YFC welcomed Bethany Boyd from Betty’s Ice Cream along to tell the club all about her business.
Members found this a very inspiration talk and thoroughly enjoyed the ice cream Bethany brought along for members all to sample.
Thank you to Bethany for giving us an insight into how her business works.
Congratulations must also go to club member Andrew Boyes on being placed second in the Co Armagh silage making competition.
Lastly, Bleary YFC would also like to congratulate and wish the best of luck to members Sarah Spence and Helen Laird on making it through to the finals of the Ulster Young Farmer competition.
