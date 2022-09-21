Bleary YFC help raise £2,135 at their annual tractor run

The club were delighted to have 120 tractors in attendance both old and new.

A massive thank you must go to the Lilburn family for granting use of their premises to hold the tractor run, and to the committee for all their hard work in organising the run.

The Bleary YFC Committee would also like to thank all who came along to support the run whether they were in a tractor or just spectating.

A massive thank you must also go to those who dedicated their evening to come along and photograph the event especially Colin King who took some fantastic photographs of the run.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Bleary Young Farmers are honoured to have had another successful tractor run this year as we have successfully raised a grand total of £2,135.

“Therefore, we are privileged to present £1,100 to Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity which is close to many of our members’ hearts.”

Members of the Bleary YFC committee showing our support to Macmillan Cancer Support

From left to right, Colin and Ellie Capper and Caithlen Loughran

Jamie Kerr, Mtthew Scott and Sophie Weir enjoying the tractor run

One family out enjoying the tractor run and fun day which had been organised by Bleary YFC