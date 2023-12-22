Bleary YFC hold their first ever festive coffee morning

On Saturday 9th December, Bleary YFC held their first ever festive coffee morning. The club were blown away with the support for the event.

A massive thank you must go to everyone who came along to support the club and their chosen charity – NI Children’s Hospice.

The club are pleased to announce they have raised a total of £810 and therefore can give NI Children’s Hospice £405.

Well done to Matthew Livingstone on winning our Raffle prize which was a Moyallan Farmshop Hamper. Thank you to Moyallan Farm Shop for their kind donation.

A massive thank you to the parents of members and members for kindly donating buns, scones and anything else.

Thank you to Rosies bakes for generously donating lots of sweet treats and to Tesco Banbridge for donating a voucher.

Thank you to everyone who also donated toys for the President’s Christmas Appeal. Thank you to everyone who contributed in any way and to the club committee for their hard work.

From left Helen Laird, Ben Allen, Zoe Maguire and Amy Ritchie supporting the festive coffee morning.

Colin and Ellie Capper supporting the festive coffee morning.

From left Amy Ritchie, Matthew Livingstone, Sarah Spence and Zoe Maguire supporting the festive coffee morning.

Club president John Harrison and family supporting the festive coffee morning.