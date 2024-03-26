Bleary YFC hold their very first charity dinner and auction in aid of Air Ambulance

As a club, Bleary YFC were absolutely blown away by the support they received, and they cannot thank everyone enough.

As a club they would like to thank everyone who supported them in anyway whether it was through a money donation or a donation of an auction/raffle prize.

A big thank you must also go to Trevor Wylie from Dunngannon Mart who came along to auction the prizes off.

Thank you also to Stephen Maginnis who came along and provided the entertainment for the night. Everyone had an absolute blast.

A massive well done to all involved in organising such a successful evening.

Lastly, Bleary YFC would like to thank Portadown RFC for hosting the club and to their amazing chef and staff. Everything was perfect.

Keep an eye on the club’s socials @blearyyoungfarmers over the next while for the grand total raised for the Air Ambulance NI and for the club’s next fundraiser.

1 . Bleary YFC members Emily, Sarah-Jane and Aimee at Bleary YFC's very first charity dinner and auction in aid of Air Ambulance. Picture: Bleary YFC Bleary YFC members Emily, Sarah-Jane and Aimee at Bleary YFC's very first charity dinner and auction in aid of Air Ambulance. Picture: Bleary YFC Photo: Bleary YFC Photo Sales

2 . Bleary YFC members Kyle and Josh at the club's very first charity dinner and auction in aid of Air Ambulance. Picture: Bleary YFC Bleary YFC members Kyle and Josh at the club's very first charity dinner and auction in aid of Air Ambulance. Picture: Bleary YFC Photo: Bleary YFC Photo Sales

3 . Bleary YFC members at the club's very first charity dinner and auction in aid of Air Ambulance. Picture: Bleary YFC Bleary YFC members at the club's very first charity dinner and auction in aid of Air Ambulance. Picture: Bleary YFC Photo: Bleary YFC Photo Sales

4 . The second lot at the club's very first charity dinner and auction in aid of Air Ambulance was volunteers to cover a silo. Picture: Bleary YFC The second lot at the club's very first charity dinner and auction in aid of Air Ambulance was volunteers to cover a silo. Picture: Bleary YFC Photo: Bleary YFC Photo Sales