Bleary YFC look back at last few months

This year hosts Newtownhamilton choose a theme of the Grand National where teams had to build a hobby horse from recycled materials and race around the Grand National course.
Bleary YFC had two teams participate with one team placing second by a tiebreaker with Mountnorris YFC.
On Friday, April 29, 50 members headed to Eric Reid’s beef finishing farm where they heard all about the day to day running of his farm.
The girls football heats were held in Desertmartin on May 5th. Bleary YFC entered two teams and despite all the hard work the girls put in unfortunately they didn’t make it through to the finals.
June 9 saw the return of the beef and sheep stock judging heats.
Bleary YFC members travelled to Markethill Mart to take part.
In their age groups for beef Sarah Spence placed first, Amy Ritchie third and Catherine Robinson second.
For sheep Helen Laird placed first in Co Armagh for her age group.
This summer Bleary YFC are holding their annual treasure hunt on July 8.
The event will start at 7.30pm and there will be a barbecue and tuck shop.
Meanwhile, Friday, August 5 will see a return to Bleary YFC’s tractor run in aid of Macmillan at Brookvale Farm.