Bleary YFC look back at last few months

This year hosts Newtownhamilton choose a theme of the Grand National where teams had to build a hobby horse from recycled materials and race around the Grand National course.

Bleary YFC had two teams participate with one team placing second by a tiebreaker with Mountnorris YFC.

On Friday, April 29, 50 members headed to Eric Reid’s beef finishing farm where they heard all about the day to day running of his farm.

Bleary YFC members taking part in the beef and sheep stock judging from left, Harry Givan, Sarah Spence, Kyle Holmes and Zoe Maguire

The girls football heats were held in Desertmartin on May 5th. Bleary YFC entered two teams and despite all the hard work the girls put in unfortunately they didn’t make it through to the finals.

June 9 saw the return of the beef and sheep stock judging heats.

Bleary YFC members travelled to Markethill Mart to take part.

In their age groups for beef Sarah Spence placed first, Amy Ritchie third and Catherine Robinson second.

From left, Marianna Neill, Sarah Spence and Rachel Kinnear at the farm tour

For sheep Helen Laird placed first in Co Armagh for her age group.

This summer Bleary YFC are holding their annual treasure hunt on July 8.

The event will start at 7.30pm and there will be a barbecue and tuck shop.

Meanwhile, Friday, August 5 will see a return to Bleary YFC’s tractor run in aid of Macmillan at Brookvale Farm.

Bleary YFC members during their recent farm tour

From left, Lucy Morton, Sarah-Jane Meredith, Amy Ritchie, Catherine Robinson and Emily Hamilton at the girls football heats

Bleary YFC members Amy Ritchie and Zoe Maguire at Balmoral Show in the YFCU stand

Members building their hobby horse which got them placed second in the Apple Challenge

The two teams with their hobby horses at the Apple Challenge, from left, Anton, Alivia Harte, Ben Allen, Sophie Farr, Lucy Morton, Amy Ritchie, Sarah Spence and Kyle Allen