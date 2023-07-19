This allowed Bleary YFC to present £1,100 to Macmillan Cancer Support which is a charity very close to the hearts of their members.

This year’s tractor run will take place on Friday, 4th August 2023 at Brookvale Farm 80 Redhill Road, BT25 1RL with the kind permission of the Lilburn family.

The run will be held in aid of Tiny Life which has become a charity close to their members hearts.

Members from Bleary YFC are busy getting ready for the club's annual tractor run which will be held on Friday, 4th August 2023. Picture: Bleary YFC

This year the club lost valued Bleary YFC member Glen Montgomery whose family chose Tiny Life as their charity due to Glen being a premature baby.

This year the club are proudly holding their tractor run in loving memory of Glen Montgomery.

Profits will be split evenly between Tiny Life and Bleary YFC, any donations are welcome and greatly appreciated.

Registration will start at 7pm with tractors leaving at 7.45pm sharp.

Keep an eye out on their social media pages @blearyyoungfarmers on Instagram and Facebook for the route which will pass through Donaghcloney, Waringstown, Dollingstown and Magheralin.

There will be fun for all the family with a bouncy castle, food provided by Rosemount Cottage Farms, milkshakes which can be purchased from Brookvale vending machine as well as other treats and goodies from their farm shop, a tuck shop will be available and Betty's Ice Cream will be in attendance.

Other vendors such as Fizz Matters and a crepe van will be in attendance, make sure to bring plenty of cash.

There will be the chance to sign up to become a Bleary YFC member on the night.

There will also be photographers present so make sure your tractors are ready.

The club would also wish to invite any new members to join the club at their first night back which is set to take place on Friday 1st September 2023 at 8pm.

Anyone aged between 12-30 will be made most welcome farmer or non-farmer.

