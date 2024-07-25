Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bleary YFC are proud to announce the return of their annual tractor run following a successful event last year.

The run will take place on Friday 2nd August 2024 at Portadown Rugby Football Club.

The run will be in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Profits will be split evenly between Macmillan and Bleary YFC, any donations are welcome and greatly appreciated.

The registration cost per tractor is £15 and registration will start at 7pm.

Keep an eye out on the club's social media pages @blearyyoungfarmers on Instagram and Facebook for the route which will pass through Drumnacanvy, Bleary and Craigavon.

There will be fun for all the family with a bouncy castle, food provided by StreetDogs, milkshakes which can be purchased from Ballydown Milk and a tuck shop will be available. There will be the chance to sign up to become a Bleary YFC member on the night.

There will also be photographers present so make sure your tractors are ready.

The club would also wish to invite any new members to join the club at their first night back which is set to take place on Friday 6th September 2024.

Anyone aged between 12-30 will be most welcome farmer or non-farmer.