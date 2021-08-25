Bleary YFC tractor run and fun day proves to be a great success

The event was a huge success with over 120 tractors turned out despite the inclement weather.

Tractors were looking exceptional and were polished and cleaned to a very high standard.

The convoy included both old and new, large and small and a range of makes and models.

A special word of thanks goes to the Lilburn family for providing the much needed facilities and to all those who took time out of their Saturday evening to steward along the route.

Thanks also go to those who provided the bouncy castle, ice cream van and catering services which made the evening a great success.

The final total has not yet been confirmed but we would like to thank everyone who has contributed to date and for those wishing to still make a donation, there is a link on the Bleary Young Farmers Facebook page.

The first night back will take place on Friday 3rd September 2021 at 8pm at Bleary Young Farmers’ Hall, 26 Upper Ballydougan Road, Craigavon, BT63 5NU.

Registration will take place during the first night back and all new members aged 12 to 30 are welcome. Remember you don’t need to be a farmer to be in the young farmers.

For more information email [email protected] or follow the club’s Instagram or Facebook page for further details.