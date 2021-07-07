Bleary Young Farmers Club to hold annual treasure hunt this Friday

It was great to see all those members and their families that came to participate. Certificates were awarded to all those that had taken part in competitions over the last year and congratulate them on their achievements.

Bleary YFC are pleased to announce the return of the annual Car Treasure Hunt and BBQ which will take place on Friday, 9th July 2021 commencing at 7.30pm.

Everyone is more than welcome to attend, all ages, members and non-members and new members can register on the night so spread the word!

The cost is £5 each and £3 for children under 12.

Price includes a burger or hotdog which is locally sourced from Rosemount Cottage meats.

COVID-19 guidelines must be adhered to and only travel in a car with those in your household. The event will be held outside so please dress appropriately.