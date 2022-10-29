Catherine Robinson

Members thoroughly enjoyed hearing all about the processes involved in the making of Ballydowns very own milk and ice cream.

A massive thank you must go to Ballydown for hosting the farm tour and also to all who were involved in organising the night.

A great night was had by all topped off with some delicious milkshakes and ice cream.

Harry Givan

Keep an eye out on the club's social media @blearyyoungfarmers for details of upcoming events and meetings.

Sarah Spence and Zoe Maguire

Adam Hamilton and Kyle Allen

Kyle Holmes

