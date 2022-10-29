News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bleary Young Farmers enjoy tour of Ballydown Farm

On Friday 7th October members headed to Ballydown Farm just outside Banbridge for our first out meeting of the year.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Catherine Robinson
Catherine Robinson

Members thoroughly enjoyed hearing all about the processes involved in the making of Ballydowns very own milk and ice cream.

A massive thank you must go to Ballydown for hosting the farm tour and also to all who were involved in organising the night.

A great night was had by all topped off with some delicious milkshakes and ice cream.

Harry Givan

Most Popular

Keep an eye out on the club's social media @blearyyoungfarmers for details of upcoming events and meetings.

Sarah Spence and Zoe Maguire
Adam Hamilton and Kyle Allen
Kyle Holmes

Advertisement

James Halliday
Banbridge