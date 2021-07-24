Bleary’s charity tractor run all set to return in August

Everyone welcome. All types of and colours of tractors welcome, old or new.

All families welcome – the club will be having a barbecue, bouncy castle, tuck shop, ice cream, lucky dips, Brookvale milkshakes available to purchase and much more fun.

The event will take place on Saturday 7th August 2021.

Registration is at 7pm, leaving at 7.30pm sharp.

The route will travel through Magheralin, Dollingstown and part of Waringstown – join the club’s Facebook event for full route,

Profits are to be split evenly between Macmillan Cancer Support and Bleary YFC, donations welcome and all support is much appreciated.

Covid restrictions apply, please wear a face covering and stay within your own social bubble.

Social distancing must be adhered to at all times.

If you wish to join, you can register to be a Bleary YFC member at the event.

All new members aged 12-30 will be warmly welcomed at the first night back on Friday, 3rd September 2021 at 8pm.

Remember you don’t have to be a farmer.

Bleary YFC can’t wait to see you all there.