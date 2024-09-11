Blue and Badger Face Texel double bill sees 1100gns top price for Millside Blue

The annual pedigree Blue Texel and Badger Face Texel show and sale double bill at CCM Skipton attracted good interest once again as the popularity of both breeds continues to grow.

Both shows were judged by Northern Ireland’s Matthew Burleigh, who stood supreme champion at the previous day’s annual pedigree Beltex Society highlight.

Top price came from the Blues camp for an unshown shearling ewe from David Alexander’s Millside flock, Galston, Ayrshire, bred by Walston Fireboy out of a Millside ewe. She sold for 1100gns and made her way to her new home of T&AC Patchett, Leeming Bar.

The second highest price went to Elsa McKechnie’s Silver Birch flock at Long Gill Farm, Wigglesworth, when her third prize single March 2023-born Blue Texel, Silver Birch Hop, by Glenrock Franco, sold for 1000gns, also falling to the Patchetts.

Champion Blue Texel from Patrick Wilson. (Pic: Adrian Legge)

Local man Matthew Burleigh awarded top honours in the Blues section for female and overall champion to the Arn Gill flock of Patrick Wilson, Langleydale, Barnard Castle.

His shearling ewe, Arn Gill Hazel, is a January 2023-born triplet out of an Arn Gill Dutch import and sired by Criffel Fortune, purchased in 2021 for 2000gns and, incidentally, never beaten in the show ring. The victor made 500gns, joining Stuart Rhodes, Brompton.

Reserve female champion was Skipton debutant, 18-year-old Joe Thornley, Joe’s flock, Diesworth, Leicestershire, with his shearling ewe, Joe’s Heidi, a single March 2023-born out of Joe’s Barbie and sired by Top-bank Fearless.

Becoming an old hand at breeding and showing, Joe started off his flock as a youngster in 2013 and three years later when just ten sold a home-bred ram, Joe’s Alun, for a then record price of 18,000gns. Joe, who went home with a number of rosettes from the show, sold his female reserve for 600gns, again to Stuart Rhodes

Chamion Badger Face Texel from Becki Dakin. (Pic: Adrian Legge)

Reserve male champion went to the first prize shearling ram, Towerview Hells Bells, from Caroline Cochran, Towerview flock, Darwen, which also made the best price for a shearling ram on the day at 700gns. The February, 2023, ram, which has won multiple shows around the county this year, is a Hackney Demonstrator son bred by Paul Tippett, out of Whatmore Baguette, bred by Steve and Sarah Gibbons. He joined the local show team of John Stephenson and Jill Perrings, Bordley.

Top prices and averages: Shearling rams to 700gns (av £259), ram lambs to 700gns (av £546), shearling ewes to 1100gns (av £541), ewe lambs to 350gns (av £341).

North Craven success at Badger Face highlight

A modest show of Badger Faced Texels proved successful for North Craven’s Becki Dakin, whose Rathbone flock, based at Ravenshaw Farm, Eldroth, took top honours in the female and male championship classes, before clinching overall and reserve championships for a clean sweep.

Her top female entry and title winner was an April 2023-born twin shearling ewe by Cleenagh Darcy, out of an imported Turbo Das ewe. She sold for 600gns to Stuart Wood, Woodies flock, Skene, Aberdeenshire. Becki’s top boy and overall reserve was an April 2023-born triplet also sired by Cleenagh Darcy and again out of a Turbo Das dam. He sold for 650gns to New York Farms, Silsden.

The Badger Face entries saw an excellent clearance rate of 89 per cent and a top price of 800gns for Fredbelles Eldorado, a March-born twin ram lamb by Cleenagh De La Cruise shown by Ben Hyde, Fredbelles flock, Ripponden, which was bought by R&SA Rawsthorn, Grange-over-Sands.

Hannah Pedley, High Ploughlands flock, Little Mudgrave, Kirkby Stephen, stood runner-up in both show classes with entries by Cleenagh Apollo. Her second prize shearling ram, High Ploughlands Eric, made 500gns, bettered at 600gns by the second prize shearling ewe High Ploughlands Ella. Shearling rams averaged £560 and shearling ewes £640.