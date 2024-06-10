The Champion was a Shearling Ewe, hailing from Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt’s Derg Flock, Castlederg. Home-bred Derg Haven is a daughter of Derg Enigma, and is sired by Matts Firetrap, a tup that has produced numerous show winners and sale toppers for the Auntie and Nephew team, including the 11,000gns Derg GI Joe, a full-brother to the Champion.

Reserve Champion was Aly Shortt’s Woodview Juggernaut, who had placed first in a strong class of Ram Lambs to reach the Championship. A daughter of Woodview Flossy, who was last year’s National Show Champion, and sired by 20,000gns Beili Blues Hulk, the homebred ram lamb comes from impressive bloodlines.

The Woodside Flock from Omagh had a fantastic day at the National Show, also securing first place in Ewe Lamb and Pair of Sheep classes. As well as second and third in the Shearling Ewe class, and third in the Ewe Lamb class.

Other notable achievements included David Cromie taking first in the Aged Ewe class, Gary Piggott securing top spot in the Aged Ram class and Gillian Kennedy coming first in the Shearling Ram class. As well as Sam Flanagan getting first in the Pair of Blue Texel X Lambs class and getting second with his Aged Ewe.

The National Show attracted a strong number of entries and successfully showcased the style and substance of the Blue Texel breed. The difficult task of judging fell to Matthew Burleigh who has an expert eye when it comes to Blue Texels, claiming the Championship twice and taking Reserve Champion once in his three years showing at the Blue Texel Premier Sale. He also holds the record for the dearest Blue Texel bred in Northern Ireland, Matts Fittest, a gimmer who he sold for 20,000gns in 2022, topping his previous best of 12,000gns for Matts Escobabe.

Speaking on the National Show, Burleigh commented, “I was very impressed by the calibre of entries and turnout across all classes. The Champion was a shearling ewe I’d happily have in my own flock. There was brilliant support around the ring and it was great to have so many of our Club Members attend a reception after judging.”

Having already judged at Ayr County Show this year and with other judging commitments in the diary, Matthew said the display of Blue Texels at Armagh County Show was, “as good as any show across the UK and Ireland.”

The Blue Texels NI Club would like to extend their gratitude to Armagh County Show for their hosting and hospitality, which helped make the show such a success. Keep an eye on the Blue Texels NI Facebook page for Club updates. The next Blue Texels NI event is their Premier Sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Monday 26 August 2024.

Blue Texels NI National Show Results 2024

Judge Matthew Burleigh, Matts Flock, Kinawley

Ewe Any Age – 1st D Cromie; 2nd Sam Flanagan; 3rd Gary Piggott

Ram Any Age – 1st Gary Piggott

Shearling Ewe born in 2023 – 1st S Allen & A Shortt; 2nd Alastair Shortt; 3rd Alastair Shortt

Shearling Ram born in 2023 – 1st G Kennedy

Ewe Lamb born in 2024 – 1st Alastair Shortt; 2nd S Allen & A Shortt; 3rd Alastair Shortt

Ram Lamb born in 2024 – 1st Alastair Shortt; 2nd A & J Carson; 3 rd William Bradley

Pair of Sheep bred by Exhibitor – 1st Alastair Shortt; 2nd Gerald Travers; 3rd G Kennedy

Pair of Blue Texel X Lambs – 1st Sam Flanagan

Overall Champion – Shearling Ewe, Derg Haven, S Allen & A Shortt (JSA/23/01268)

Overall Reserve Champion – Ram Lamb, Woodview Juggernaut, Alastair Shortt

1 . 4 - Aged Ewe.jpg The Aged Ewe class was won by David Cromie. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 1 - Champion and Reserve.jpg Allen Shortt and Aly Shortt are pictured with the Champion and Reserve alongside judge Matthew Burleigh at the Blue Texel NI National Show. Photo: freelance Photo Sales