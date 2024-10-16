Boatyard Distillery in Fermanagh scoops ‘Sustainable Spirits Product of the Year’

Joe McGirr, founder of Boatyard Distillery in Fermanagh.

START-UPS and established brand owners from the wine and spirits industry were among the impressive list of winners at the second annual Global Drinks Intel ESG Awards in Cannes – the only dedicated competition in the W&S business that recognises ESG efforts.

Picking up the award for most ‘Sustainable Spirits Product of the Year’, beating off stiff competition from around the world, was The Boatyard Distillery in County Fermanagh.

The results were unveiled at the Global Drinks Intel ESG Awards 2024 ceremony during the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes on Monday on September 30.

Now in its second year, the ESG Awards raise awareness and recognise the achievements of those alcoholic beverage companies and brands that are leading the way in environment, social and governance activities.

Accepting the prestigious accolade on behalf of The Boatyard Distillery at the Global Drinks Intel ESG Awards in Cannes was founder Joe McGirr, who received a beautiful responsibly sourced oak trophy on stage at a glittering cocktail party held at the Palais Stéphanie Beach.

Commenting on The Boatyard Distillery’s winning entry in the Sustainable Spirits Product of the Year category, the judges said: “This company is working hard to embed eco-friendly measures across its business in the most holistic way we’ve seen.”

Speaking on his return to Fermanagh, Mr McGirr said he was delighted with the award: “To take our distillery from Fermanagh and be represented at a global awards ceremony in Cannes is something that, when we started out, I never actually dreamed would happen. We believe as a business that we should act sustainably and we feel privileged to gain such an accolade recognising this dedication and commitment.”

