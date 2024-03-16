BoI Open Farm Weekend launches with new focus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, will feature 21 working farms from across the region, shining a spotlight on crucial issues such as food poverty, sustainability, and farm safety.

Scheduled for Father’s Day Weekend, Friday 14 to Sunday 16 June, Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is expected to attract up to 20,000 visitors eager to participate in a diverse program of free activities.

Richard Primrose from Bank of Ireland who is pictured on Ballylagan Organic Farm, Straid, one of the farms participating in the initiative, said: “The agri-food industry makes a significant economic and social contribution and we’re delighted to partner with Open Farm Weekend to recognise and celebrate hard working farms right across Northern Ireland.

“Our farming families are working hard to address some of the biggest societal challenges, from food poverty and sustainability to farm safety and Open Farm Weekend provides an opportunity for consumers to get behind the gate to see first-hand how farms are addressing these challenges as they continue to produce the highest standards of farm fresh produce.”

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend welcomes visitors of all ages to enjoy a variety of engaging activities and have a chance to connect with the vibrant farming community. It aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural communities, providing an opportunity for people to gain insight into the agricultural sector and witness first-hand the origins of their food.

With participating farms in every county, this event provides a unique opportunity for the public, regardless of their location, to gain valuable insights into the life of a working farm.

William Irvine, deputy president of the UFU and Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend chairman, said: “The event will see participation from 21 diverse farms, each offering a unique experience and insight into different aspects of agriculture.”