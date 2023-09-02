Bookings for the Commission’s annual round of post primary school cookery demonstrations will open on 1 September. Teachers can book their demonstration by visiting our website www.food4life.org.uk and filling out the cookery demonstration booking form.

The popular initiative will see LMC’s team of expert demonstrators travel from Derrylin to Downpatrick and Ballymoney to Banbridge in a bid to educate the next generation of consumers on the benefits of eating beef and lamb.

Encouraging teachers to book early, LMC chief executive, Ian Stevenson, said: “This year LMC will offer 375 post primary cookery demonstrations across Northern Ireland. In previous years the slots have booked up within days of the booking system opening. I would encourage all teachers to book early to avoid disappointment.”

LMC demonstrator Wendy Donaldson pictured delivering a cookery demonstration. (Image supplied by LMC)

Each cookery demonstration can be tailored to uniquely reflect the class syllabus and specified learning outcomes. Teachers are invited to note any specific requirements on their booking form.

Some of the main themes spanning across the year groups are, the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS), food provenance, food safety, food security and sustainability.

These topics are relevant to the CCEA GCSE and GCE syllabuses. While showing skills in preparing and cooking a NIFQA beef or lamb dish, the LMC demonstrator will speak to pupils about these topics and the nutritional qualities of beef and lamb as part of a healthy balanced diet.

The interactive nature of the cookery demonstration means that there is ample opportunity for pupils to ask questions and enhance their knowledge about beef and lamb and how it is produced.