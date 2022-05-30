Bookings open for LMC primary school cookery demonstrations

LMC marketing and communications manager, Lauren Patterson, is encouraging primary school teachers to avail of this unique educational opportunity.

Lauren commented: “For over 20 years LMC has provided Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) cookery demonstrations in post primary schools.

“In the most recent academic year, LMC completed 375 cookery demonstrations across the province, reaching almost 10,000 pupils.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisnadill pupils sample some tasty beef pasta

“Within the past 12 months the commission has also completed a successful pilot project in primary schools, and, with feedback overwhelmingly positive, we are now delighted to officially launch our initial round of primary school cookery demonstrations.

“These demonstrations will be delivered by our team of qualified demonstrators. Each demonstration will be structured to compliment core aspects of the Key Stage 2 syllabus and can be tailored to cover key pillars of the curriculum such as health and wellbeing and care for the environment.

“Our demonstrators will also share insights into the farm to fork journey of local food and explain how our NIFQA farmers produce beef and lamb to world leading standards,” Lauren added.

As part of the pilot project, LMC provided a cookery demonstration at St Joseph’s Primary School, Galbally.

LMC cookery demonstrator Liz Brown

Teacher, Joe Kelly, said: “This was the first time our school ever had this kind of demonstration. The children talked about it for days afterwards and even cooked the chilli beef pasta for their mums and dads at home.

“Parents commented on how much their child knew about where their food came from and parents themselves learned something.

“I feel this is something that should be carried out in all primary schools because the knowledge and information they received has benefitted them so much already.”

Lauren continued: “Our primary school demonstrations will take place within the classroom, lasting approximately 40 minutes.

“The LMC demonstrator will cook a FQA beef or lamb dish.

“Pupils will have an opportunity to taste the dish at the end of the demonstration. It is planned that these demonstrations will be carried out during May and June 2022,” she ended.