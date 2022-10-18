BPerfect Cosmetics announced as sponsor of Best Dressed at Down Royal’s Ladies' Day on Saturday 5 November
The prestigious Ladbrokes Festival of Racing returns on 4-5 November 2022, with Down Royal Racecourse hosting an extraordinary weekend of entertainment for avid racegoers, socialites, and fashionistas alike.
The Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase and the WKD Hurdle are both highlights of the race card over the two-day Festival. However, it is no less competitive away from the racetrack with Ladies’ Day taking place on Saturday 5 November. Frocks, fascinators, heels and hats will be the order of the day!
This year, the principal sponsor of Ladies’ Day will be BPerfect Cosmetics, an award-winning and highly reputable local cosmetics brand.
The ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ is open to all female racegoers, with the winner taking home an amazing prize package of an unforgettable trip to Paris as well as £500 worth of BPerfect Cosmetics products. A fashionista’s fantasy, the holiday to Paris will include flights and luxury accommodation.
Judges for this highly acclaimed competition include director of BPerfect Cosmetics and make-up mogul, Brendan McDowell, Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast, Rebecca McKinney, and Managing Director of ACA Models, Victoria Withers.
Brendan McDowell, Founder of BPerfect Cosmetics commented: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ at Down Royal’s Festival of Racing this year. This is one of the most fashionable and highly anticipated events of the year for all fashion fanatics.
“We look forward to admiring the wonderful style of all the race-going ladies and encourage everyone to enter to be in with a chance to win a truly amazing prize package!”
Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal Racecourse, added: “We are thrilled to announce BPerfect Cosmetics as principal sponsor of our ‘Ladies Day Best Dressed Competition’ – this is yet another example of two local brands working hand-in-hand.
“The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing is one of the most hotly anticipated events of the Irish racing calendar and promises to be a terrific event for everyone. Without doubt, Ladies Day will provide an extra level of colour, glamour and excitement to an already prestigious day of horse racing, and we’re encouraging all ladies to step up to the style stakes!”
Gates open at 11am and the first race is at 12.53pm. For full details on the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing or to book tickets, please visit www.downroyal.com