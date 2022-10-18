The Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase and the WKD Hurdle are both highlights of the race card over the two-day Festival. However, it is no less competitive away from the racetrack with Ladies’ Day taking place on Saturday 5 November. Frocks, fascinators, heels and hats will be the order of the day!

This year, the principal sponsor of Ladies’ Day will be BPerfect Cosmetics, an award-winning and highly reputable local cosmetics brand.

The ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ is open to all female racegoers, with the winner taking home an amazing prize package of an unforgettable trip to Paris as well as £500 worth of BPerfect Cosmetics products. A fashionista’s fantasy, the holiday to Paris will include flights and luxury accommodation.

The award-winning and highly reputable local cosmetics brand BPerfect Cosmetics has been announced as the principal sponsor of the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ at Down Royal’s Ladies' Day. Taking place on Saturday 5 November, this competition is open to all female racegoers with the winner taking home an amazing prize package of a trip to Paris and over £500 worth of BPerfect Cosmetics products! Pictured is Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal Racecourse and Brendan McDowell, founder of BPerfect Cosmetics.

Judges for this highly acclaimed competition include director of BPerfect Cosmetics and make-up mogul, Brendan McDowell, Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast, Rebecca McKinney, and Managing Director of ACA Models, Victoria Withers.

Brendan McDowell, Founder of BPerfect Cosmetics commented: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ at Down Royal’s Festival of Racing this year. This is one of the most fashionable and highly anticipated events of the year for all fashion fanatics.

“We look forward to admiring the wonderful style of all the race-going ladies and encourage everyone to enter to be in with a chance to win a truly amazing prize package!”

Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal Racecourse, added: “We are thrilled to announce BPerfect Cosmetics as principal sponsor of our ‘Ladies Day Best Dressed Competition’ – this is yet another example of two local brands working hand-in-hand.

“The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing is one of the most hotly anticipated events of the Irish racing calendar and promises to be a terrific event for everyone. Without doubt, Ladies Day will provide an extra level of colour, glamour and excitement to an already prestigious day of horse racing, and we’re encouraging all ladies to step up to the style stakes!”