Bradley’s Corner tractor run raises charity funds

Gerard Cullinan leading the run through the Moyola River at Draperstown

They took part in the 20 mile run around the Desertmartin, Tobermore and Draperstown area with tractors coming from Larne, Ballymena, Randalstown, Trillick and throughout the local area.

Money raised will be divided between two charities: S.T.E.P.S Mental Health and F.A.C.T.S Autism Support group.

A great day was had by all with the weather staying good,

Brian McBride from Draperstown with his Super Major at the tractor run at Bradley's Corner, Draperstown

Photography on the day was covered by Julie Kelly photography and Slemish photography.

Catering was from the Nippy Chippy and PJ Macs Ices.

Viewing the tractors at the tractor run at Bradley's Corner, Draperstown

Enjoying the day at the tractor run at Bradley's Corner, Draperstown

The Convery girls from Draperstown who did the catering for the day

Aidrian Cullinan and Gerry Donnelly at the tractor run at Bradley's Corner, Draperstown

Joe Molloy and Joe McCullagh from Lisnamuck enjoying the tractor run at Bradley's Corner, Draperstown

Aidrian Cullinan Magherafelt with his MF 20 industrial enjoying the tractor run at Bradley's Corner, Draperstown

Ciaran McEldowney Draperstown with a 35X

Enjoying the day at the tractor run at Bradley's Corner, Draperstown

Ray and Emmet O’Hagan beside their tractors before the run

Descending down the Cullion Road through the Windy Gap during the tractor run at Bradley's Corner, Draperstown

Kevin McKay from Ballymena on a MF35

Abigail Scullion and Noel Taggart enjoying the tractor run at Bradley's Corner, Draperstown

Assumpta Cullinan with her granddaughter Darcie Cullinan enjoying the tractor run at Bradley's Corner, Draperstown