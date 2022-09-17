Bramley apple market crashes

According to the grower, the 2022 harvest is now underway with prices for fresh apples taking a nose dive over recent days.

He added:“Smaller growers are now in the eye of a storm as most do not have the facilities to allow them store their apples.

“They have no option but to sell this produce at harvest. The recent crash in prices means that all of these growers are racking up very large losses at the present time.”

The grower continued:“There was a slight downturn in the size of the 2021 harvest. As a result growers here were receiving up to £450/t for apples last autumn.

“Prices continued to increase over the months that followed with Grade A apples securing a price of up to £600/t coming out of store in July and August past.

“In total contrast, the price available today for top quality apples has crashed to £150/t. At this price, no grower can break even, never mind make a profit.”

Significantly, the drought of 2022 has seen a sharp reduction in the tonnages of apples produced throughout the UK.

“Demand for apples has never been stronger. The juicing market can’t get enough of them,” said the Co Armagh producer.

“From what I can see, there has been no fall-off in the prices of apple-based products in the shops.

“In my view this is a clear case of excessive profit taking on the part of local apple buyers. And it has to be highlighted!”

Approximately 2,000 acres of Bramley apples are grown in Northern Ireland with the sector centred on the Co Armagh village of Loughgall.

Recent years have seen growers securing Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for the Armagh Bramley from the European Union.

Meanwhile, the producer who contacted Farming Life believes there is a tremendous future for apple production in Northern Ireland.

“Climate change is having a dramatic impact on the apple sector in places like the south of England.

“As a result, the potential to expand the sector here in Northern Ireland is significant. We need young people coming into the industry.

“But that won’t happen if local buyers are only prepared to offer £150/t for top class produce.”

Commenting on these matters, a DAERA spokesperson said: “Bramley apple price is a combination of supply and demand. Crop yield forecast for the 2022 Bramley Seedling crop appear promising with a heavy crop load. The expectation of a high crop load has resulted in no firm quotations for fruit until harvest is well underway.

“A similar scenario occurs at the commencement of fruit harvest every year. This year the price of fruit is more difficult to forecast due to a combination of crop load, energy costs and cost of living.”