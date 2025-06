Breeding bulls selling to a top of £3800 at Rathfriland Co-op

Super show of cattle in town on Friday, with the dropped calf section was a roaring trade, contained calves up to six months old, topped to £1140 for Belgian Blue bull calf for a Dromore farmer.

Weanling heifers calves topped to £1810 for a 354kg from a Dromore farmer.

Fat cows Topped £2640 for 784kg, Limousin, cows and calves topped at £2560.

Breeding bull topped at £3800.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £2100 for 514kg Limousin

Bullocks topped at £2440 for 700kg Hereford.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Dromore farmer Hereford at £1140, Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh at £1140, Fleckvieh at £1130, Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £1110, Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh at £1100, Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £1080, Banbridge farmer Shorthorn at £1080, Dromore farmer Hereford at £1000, Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh at £1000 and Dromore farmer Hereford at £980.

Heifer calves

Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £980, Aberdeen Angus at £950, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin at £930, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £920, Limousin at £920, Dromore farmer Hereford at £800, Newry farmer Belgian Blue at £780, Shorthorn at £760, Dromore farmer Hereford at £750 and Ballynahinch farmer Limousin at £720.

Weanlings

Male calves

Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 436k at £1700, Lisburn farmer Simmental 360k at £1490, Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 376k at £1470, Lisburn farmer Simmental 340k at £1460, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 334k at £1440, Poyntzpass farmer Belgian Blue 354k at £1430, Ballyward farmer Hereford 434k at £1400, Poyntzpass farmer Hereford 352k at £1390, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 350k at £1370 and Poyntzpass farmer Belgian Blue 374k at £1300.

Weanling heifer calves

Dromore farmer Charolais 354k at £1810, Limousin 360k at £1790, Limousin 370k at £1540, Lisburn farmer Simmental 330k at £1400, Banbridge farmer Limousin 340k at £1400, Newry farmer Limousin 314k at £1170, Lisburn farmer Simmental 320k at £1130, Newry farmer Limousin 322k at £1100, Limousin 308k at £1080 and Lisburn farmer Simmental 300k at £1040,

Fat cows

Katesbridge farmer Limousin 784k at £2640, Dromore farmer Stabiliser 852k at £2540, Dromore farmer Simmental 722k at £2400, Katesbridge farmer Simmental 834k at £2380, Dromore Belgian Blue 684k at £1810, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 634k at £1790 and Katesbridge farmer Simmental 622k at £1760.

Cows and calves

Katesbridge farmer Charolais cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £2560, Rathfriland farmer Hereford cow and Belgian Blue calf at £2380 and Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £2280.

Breeding bulls

Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus bull at £3800 and Banbridge farmer Limousin bull at £2500.

Heifers

Kilkeel farmer Limousin 514k at £2100, Gilford farmer Belgian Blue 554k at £1990, Waringstown farmer Charolais 532k at £1840, Banbridge farmer Hereford 492k at £1750, Dromara farmer Charolais 452k at £1710, Banbridge farmer Hereford 570k at £1710, Castlewellan farmer Simmental 510k at £1670, Banbridge farmer Limousin 468k at £1650, Lisburn farmer Simmental 450k at £1620 and Banbridge farmer Hereford 452k at £1610.

Bullocks

Rathfriland farmer Hereford 700k at £2440, Hereford 602k at £2180, Hereford 586k at £2070, Newtownhamilton farmer Belgian Blue 470k at £1940, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 552k at £1930, Banbridge farmer Limousin 536k at £1860, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 446k at £1760, Newtownhamilton farmer Simmental 478k at £1700, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 478k at £1690, Banbridge farmer Hereford 546k at £1690, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 440k at £1670 and Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 430k at £1650.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of sheep in town, fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Ballynahinch farmer topped the sale at £7.62 a kilo for 22kg at £167.50.

Fat ewes topped at £224.

More ewes over the £214 mark this week with plainer ewes from £190 to £208.

Spring lambs

Rathfriland farmer 33k at £185.50, Corbet farmer 25.8k at £172, Kilkeel farmer 25.8k at £170, Katesbridge farmer 24.2k at £169, Rathfriland farmer 27.4k at £168, Rathfriland farmer 27k at £168, Dromore farmer 25.4k at £168, Rathfriland farmer 22k at £167.50, Lurgan farmer 24.6k at £167.50 and Banbridge farmer 25k at £167.

Fat ewes

Clough farmer at £224, Dromara farmer at £214, Rathfriland farmer at £208, Rathfriland farmer at £208, Dromara farmer at £196, Banbridge farmer at £196, Rathfriland farmer at £194, Rathfriland farmer at £190, Annalong farmer at £190 and Katesbridge farmer at £208.

Fat rams

Annaclone farmer at £272, Portaferry farmer at £170 and Downpatrick farmer at £164.