Breeding bulls selling to a top price of £4140 at Clogher Mart
Beef bred cows selling to £3520 for an 880kg Limousin to £400 per 100kg an 830kg Limousin sold to £3320 for an 830kg Limousin to £400, with a 790kg Limousin to £3144-20 at £398 per 100kg and selling to a top of £414 per 100kg for a 750kg Charolais to £3145-60.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £424 per 100kg for a 660kg Belgian Blue to £2798-40 with a 660kg Limousin to £2745-60 at £416 per 100kg and a 670kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2747 at £410 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1980 for a 660kg to £300 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £3705-20, £3616 and £3611.
Fat steers sold to £416 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin £2912 to a high of £3427 20 per head.
Friesian steers sold to £346 per 100kg for an 840kg to £2906-40.
Fat heifers sold to £418 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin to £2717 a selection of Friesians sold from £234 to £300 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3350 for an 870kg Limousin (£385) with a 680kg Limousin to £3260 (£479) and a 645kg Charolais to £2970 (£460).
Forward steers sold to £2530 for a 545kg Charolais (£464) 550kg Belgian Blue to £2480 (£451) and a 525kg Charolais to £2470 (£470).
Med weight steers sold to £2230 for a 435kg Limousin (£490) a 500kg Charolais to £2260 (£452) and a 460kg Simmental to £2180 (£474).
Smaller steers sold to £1120 for a 335kg Holstein (£334).
Heavy heifers sold to £2700 for a 730kg Charolais (£370) a 675kg Charolais to £2540 (£376) to £398 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £2390.
Forward heifers sold to £2460 for a 530kg Charolais (£464) with a 530kg Charolais to £2340 (£441).
Med weight heifers sold to £2360 for a 500kg Charolais (£472) with a 500kg Charolais to £2340 (£468).
Smaller heifers sold to £1770 for a 400kg Charolais (£442).
Weanling males sold to £2300 for a strong 530kg Charolais (£434) to £495 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £2130.
Lightweight males sold to £555 per 100kg for a 380kg Charolais to £2110 with a 380kg Charolais to £2080 (£547).
Weanling heifers sold to £2020 for a 425kg Limousin (£475) with a 390kg Charolais to £1910 (£489) to £541 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais to £1840.
Dairy cows sold to £2660, £2560 and £2550.
Breeding bulls sold to £4140 and £4020 for Limousins.
Suckler outfits sold to £3650 and £3300.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2160 and £2020.
Bull calves sold to £850 for Limousin and £810 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £730 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £1250 twice for Limousins.
Reared female lumps sold to £1200 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Dungannon producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £424 (£2798-40) Sixmilecross producer 650kg Limousin to £418 (£2717) Aghalee producer 660kg Limousin to £416 (£2745-60) and 880kg Limousin to £400 (£3520) Omagh producer 750kg Charolais to £414 (£3105) Dungannon producer 670kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £410 (£2747) Lisnaskea producer 620kg Limousin to £406 (£2517-20) Stewartstown producer 630kg Charolais to £406 (£2557-80) Maguiresbridge producer 740kg Charolais to £400 (£2960) Sixmilecross producer 830kg Limousin to £400 (£3320) Macken producer 710kg Belgian Blue to £400 (£2840) Armagh producer 790kg Limousin to £398 (£3144-20) Sixmilecross producer 640kg Limousin to £398 (£2547-20) Pomeroy producer 720kg Limousin to £396 (£2851-20) Augher producer 620kg Limousin to £396 (£2455-20) Lisbellaw producer 760kg Limousin to £396 (£3009-60) and 750kg Limousin to £390 (£2925) Omagh producer 690kg Charolais to £396 (£2732-40) Maguiresbridge producer 790kg Aberdeen Angus to £392 (£3096-80) and Augher producer 780kg Limousin to £386 (£3010-80).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £364 to £384 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £340 to £360 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £386 to £424 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1980 for a 660kg to £300 per 100kg several other fleshy friesians sold from £272 to £292 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £230 to £256 per 100kg.
Poorest type Friesians sold from £170 to £210 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Dromore producer 780kg Limousin to £358 (£2792-40) Carrickmore producer 1010kg Aberdeen Angus to £344 (£3474-40) Enniskillen producer 1130kg Charolais to £320 (£3616) Dungannon producer 1150kg Charolais to £314 (£3611) and Cookstown producer 1180kg Holstein to £314 (£3705-20).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £416 per 100kg for a 700kg to (£2912) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £414 per 100kg for a 620kg to (£2566-80) Charolais steers sold to £414 per 100kg for a 750kg to (£3105) and £3166-80 per head. Hereford steers sold to £3550-20 for a 970kg to £366 per 100kg. Holstein steers sold to £342 per 100kg for a 840kg to (£2872-80) Shorthorn steers sold to £340 per 100kg for a 730kg to (£2482) and Fleckvieh steers sold to £336 per 100kg for a 1020kg to (£3427-20).
A selection of other Friesian steers sold from £312 to £317 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £418 per 100kg for a 650kg to (£2717) Charolais heifers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 580kg to (£2262) Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £346 per 100kg for a 650kg to £2249) Belgian Blue heifers sold to £340 per 100kg for a 550kg to (£1870) Hereford heifers sold to £322 per 100kg for a 510kg to (£1642-20) and Holstein heifers sold to £300 per 100kg for a 560kg to (£1680).
Store bullocks (152 lots)
A very sharp demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £3350 for an 870kg Limousin (£385) with a 680kg Limousin to £3260 (£479) and a 645kg Charolais to £2970 (£460) several other quality steers sold from £392 to £449 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £2530 for a 545kg Charolais (£464) a 550kg Belgian Blue sold to £2480 (£451) with a 525kg Charolais to £2470 (£470) a 535kg Limousin to £2480 (£463) and others sold from 416 to £452 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M/S A and N Gervais Clogher 870kg Limousin to £3350 (£385) 830kg Limousin to £3130 (£377) and 780kg Limousin to £3000 (£384) B Doherty Clogher 680kg Limousin to £3260 (£479) and 630kg Limousin to £2780 (£441) Fermanagh producer 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £3170 (£422) 685kg Aberdeen Angus to £2850 (£416) 615kg Saler to £2750 (£447) 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £2690 (£414) 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £2510 (£392) and 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £2500 (£416) Dungannon producer 675kg Charolais to £3030 (£449) P Connelly Fintona 645kg Charolais to £2970 (£460) P Cassidy Augher 695kg Charolais to £2960 (£426) G Lennox Cookstown 685kg Aberdeen Angus to £2640 (£385) and 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £2480 (£359) D Loane Ballygawley 615kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2550 (£414) and M/S G and S McCoy Newtownbutler 605kg Charolais to £2510 (£415).
Forward steers 510kg to 575kg sold to £2530 for a 545kg Charolais (£464) for S Bingham Augher. C D Morrow Ballinamallard 550kg Belgian Blue to £2480 (£451) David Grimes Dungannon 535kg Limousin to £2480 (£463) R A Elliott Dungannon 525kg Limousin to £2470 (£470) 510kg Limousin to £2400 (£470) and 565kg Charolais to £2380 (£421) A Nevin Cookstown 570kg Charolais to £2410 (£423) and 540kg Charolais to £2250 (£416) F Maxwell Augher 535kg Limousin to £2370 (£443) and 520kg Charolais to £2350 (£452) and Newtownbutler producer 575kg Friesian to £1700 (£295).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very lively trade in this section with quality lots selling as high as £490 per 100kg for a 435kg Limousin to £2230 for R A Elliott Dungannon with a 500kg Charolais to £2260 (£452) and a 460kg Simmental to £2180 (£474).
Leading prices
F T Maxwell Augher 500kg Charolais to £2260 (£452) R A Elliott Dungannon 455kg Limousin to £2230 (£490) 445kg Charolais to £2070 (£465) and 435kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1980 (£455) J Kilpatrick Coal;island 500kg Charolais to £2220 (£444) 465kg Limousin to £1990 (£432) and 490kg Limousin to £1990 (£406) S McSwiggan Omagh 465kg Limousin to £2190 (£471) 500kg Charolais to £2070 (£414) 445kg Charolais to £2060 (£463) and 445kg Limousin to £2050 (£450) C D Morrow Ballinamallard 460kg Simmental to £2180 (£474) and 450kg Simmental to £2060 (£458) A Nevin Cookstown 460kg Charolais to £2180 (£474) and 500kg Charolais to £2160 (£432) T M Gavin Fintona 500kg Aubrac to £2160 (£432) D Eagleson Aughnacloy 500kg Charolais to £2160 (£432) William Gibson Fintona 450kg Limousin to £2090 (£464) and Patrick Donnelly Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £2070 (£470) and 430kg Charolais to £1980 (£460).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
J M Woods Ballygawley 335kg Holstein to £1120 (£334) E Murray Killylea 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030 (£355) 285kg Charolais to £1000 (£351) 295kg Belgian Blue to £890, 295kg Shorthorn to £790 and 290kg Friesian to £760.
Store heifers (182 lots)
A very brisk demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2700 for a 730kg Charolais (£370) with a 675kg Charolais selling to £2540 (£376) and selling to £398 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £2390.
Several other quality lots sold from £376 to £392 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £2460 for a 530kg Charolais to (£464) with a 530kg Charolais to £2340 (£441).
Others sold from £390 to £425 per 100kg.
Leading prices
N Mc Cauley Strabane 730kg Charolais to £2700 (£370) K Berry Armagh 675kg Charolais to £2540 (£376) 660kg Charolais to £2490 (£377) and 605kg Charolais to £2340 (£387) Des. Wilson Clogher 640kg Charolais to £2490 (£389) 665Lim. to £2470 (£371) and 650kg Charolais to £2470 (£380) J Kelly Dungannon 635kg Limousin to £2450 (£386) G Lennox Cookstown 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £2400 (£381) R Martin Portadown 610kg Charolais to £2390 (£392) and 635kg Limousin to £2390 (£376) and E McCaughey Aughnacloy 600kg Charolais to £2390 (£398).
Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2460 for a 530kg Charolais (£464) 585kg Charolais to £2380 (£407) 570kg Charolais to £2360 (£414) 550kg Charolais to £2340 (£425) 530kg Charolais to £2340 (£441) and 545kg Charolais to £2310 (£424 for E McCaughey Aughnacloy. R Martin Portadown 595kg Limousin to £2320 (£390) and 585kg Charolais to £2310 (£395).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
Serious demand in this section with quality stores selling to £2360 for a 500kg Charolais (£472) with a 500kg Charolais to £2340 (£468) and a 450kg Belgian Blue to £2100 (£466).
Several other quality lots sold from £392 to £458 per 100kg.
LEADING PRICES
M/S G and S McCoy Newtownbutler 500kg Charolais to £2360 (£472) I Shortt Omagh 500kg Charolais to £2340 (£468) and 500kg Limousin to £1960 (£392) Patrick Donnelly Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £2200 (£449) and 495kg Charolais to £1950 (£394) B McGrenaghan Trillick 500kg Charolais to 32160 (£432) I Telford Fintona 450kg Belgian Blue to £2100 (£466) P Nugent Dungannon 465kg Charolais to £2050 (£441) W Morrow Aughnacloy 475kg Charolais to £2010 (£423) S M Livestock Ltd, Portadown 490kg Charolais to £2000 (£408) 495kg Charolais to £1990 (£402) and 495kg Charolais to £1960 (£396) K Berry Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1970 (£402) M/S J and G and E Campbell Moy 480kg Limousin to £1960 (£408) S McGovern Clogher 455kg Limousin to £1940 (£426) and 435kg Charolais to £1900 (£437) J Trainor Armagh 415kg Limousin to £1900 (£458) 415kg Charolais to £1890 (£455) and 435kg Limousin to £1880 (£432) and D and S and B McAleer Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £1870 (£425).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
Quality lots in this section selling as high as £1770 for a 400kg Charolais (£442) with a 400kg Charolais to £1740 (£435).
Leading prices
Patrick Donnelly Ballygawley 400kg Charolais to £1770 (£442) J Trainor Armagh 400kg Charolais to £1740 (£435) S McSwiggan Omagh 380kg Charolais to £1650 (£418) and 380kg Charolais to £1500 (£394) R Coyle Greencastle 355kg Charolais to £1380 (£388) 305kg Charolais to £1330 (£436) 315kg Charolais to £1310 (£416) 360kg Charolais to £1300 (£361) 320kg Charolais to £1290 (£403) 325kg Charolais to £1290 (£403) 325kg Charolais to £1270 x 2 (£390) 315kg Charolais to £1250 (£397) and 320kg Belgian Blue to £1220 (£381) A Mayers Tattenaheglish 340kg Charolais to £1340 (£394) P M Gilleese Derrylin 330kg Charolais to £1340 (£406) F Rafferty Aughnacloy 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1310 (£336) Fermanagh producer 350kg Charolais to £1280 (£365) and K Lynch Rosslea 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£336) 350kg Belgian Blue to £1250 (£357) and 355kg Charolais to £1220 (£343).
Weanlings (260 lots)
Another good entry in this section with quality steers and bulls selling to £2300 for a strong 530kg Charolais (£434) to £495 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £2130.
Lightweight males sold to a high of £555 per 100kg for a 380kg Charolais to £2110 with a 380kg Charolais to £2080 (£547).
Weanling heifers sold to £2020 for a 425kg Limousin (£475) with a 390kg Charolais to £1910 (£489).
Lightweight heifers sold to £541 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais to £1840 with a 290kg Charolais to £1520 (£524) and a 300kg Charolais to £1520 (£506).
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Strong Males sold to £2300 for a 530kg Charolais (£434) for S F Farry Trillick. V and C O'Hanlon Ballygawley 540kg Limousin to £2290 (£424) 505kg Charolais to £2170 (£429) 495kg Limousin to £2140 (£432) 470kg Limousin to £2140 (£455) 440kg Limousin to £2050 (£466) and 445kg Limousin top £2050 (£460) A Hadden Aughnacloy 510kg Limousin to £2280 (£447) D McKenna Clogher 475kg Limousin to £2160 (£454) 435kg Limousin to £2040 (£469) J Kirkpatrick Clabby 490kg Charolais to £2180 (£445) B McNamee Sixmilecross 490kg Charolais to £2150 x 2 (£438) J Kelly Dungannon 465kg Charolais to £2110 (£453) P Hacket Newtownbutler 440kg Charolais to £2110 (£479) and G J Stinson Dungannon 440kg Limousin to £2040 (£463).
Lightweight males sold to £2240 for a 420kg Limousin (£533) 380kg Charolais to £2110 (£555) 2080 for a 380kg Charolais for D McKenna Clogher.
Weanling heifers
J Kelly Dungannon 425kg Limousin to £2020 (£475) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 420kgh Charolais to £1960 (£466) P Hacket Newtownbutler 390kg Charolais to £1910 (£489) 340kg Charolais to £1840 (£541) 390kg Charolais to £1740 (£446) and 345kg Charolais to £1680 (£487) D Dolan Macken 400kg Limousin to £1890 (£472) 400kg Limousin to £1740 (£435) 365kg Charolais to £1660 (£455) and 290kg Charolais to £1520 (£524) P McCaffery Tempo 415kg Charolais to £1840 (£443) M Hughes Dungannon 385kg Limousin to £1810 (£470) O McCaffery Tempo 350kg Charolais to £1670 (£477) J Kirkpatrick Clabby 345kg Charolais to £1580 (£458) M Hackett Augher 415kg Charolais to £1570 (£378) M McVeigh Dungannon 340kg Limousin to £1560 (£459) and 300kg Charolais to £1520 (£506) P V McCarney Fintona 340kg Limousin to £1550 (£456) E Murray Fivemiletown 315kg Charolais to £1500 (£476) and N I McKee Ballygawley 370kg Limousin to £1500 (£405).
Breeding bulls
Ballygawley producer £4140 for E B Y Limousin (born 05-04-2023) Augher producer £4020 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 27-03-2022) and Dromore producer £2300 for pedigree non registered Saler (born 14-09-2020).
Dairy cows and heifers
Another good turnout this week sold to a good steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2660 and £2460. Armagh producer £2560, £2460 and £2350 for calved heifers. Macken producer £2550, £2390, £2380, £2290 for calved heifers with £2400 for calved second calver. Dungannon producer £2370 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £2280 and £2220 for calved heifers. Ballybay producer £2280 for calved heifer.
Suckler cows and calves
A very keen demand in this section with outfits selling to £3650 for heifer with bull calf and £3300 for heifer with heifer calf to a Rosslea producer. M Smyth Armagh £2690 for 2016 cow with bull calf, £2480 for 2020 cow with bull calf. £2460 for 2019 cow with bull calf and £1980 for heifer with heifer calf. M/S N and Mrs L Robinson Ballygawley £2520 and £2350 for heifers with heifer calves at foot. Dromore producer £2030 for 2016 cow with heifer calf and £1800 for heifer with heifer calf.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2160 for an Armagh producer £2020 for a Keady producer. £2000 for a Fermanagh producer and 31680 for a Dromore producer.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
Serious demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £850 for a Limousin to Ballygreenan Farms Augher with £570 for an Aberdeen Angus; J Connelly Newtownbutler £810 and £620 for Charolais; A Emo Derrylin £780 for Simmental; D Brownlee Florencecourt £760 for Charolais. W H Stockdale Clogher £660 for Belgian Blue and £595, £550 for Aberdeen Angus; R Liggett Clogher £645, £590 for Aberdeen Angus Lakeview Farms Rosslea £560 and £525 for Simmentals. A C Lunny Aghalane £550f or Belgian Blue and £515 for Hereford. Edergole Farms Ltd, Fivemiletown £520 for Limousin.
Heifer calves
Ballygreenan Farms Augher £730 for Limousin; W H Stockdale Clogher £655 for Belgian Blue and £530 for Aberdeen Angus; G Fullen Fermanagh £525 for Belgian Blue; M/S C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £655 for Belgian Blue and £635 for Aberdeen Angus; S M and B Boyle Ballygawley £640 for Simmental; Omagh producer £540, £510, and £490 for Limousins. Dungannon producer £480, £460, and £440 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
P McConnell Clogher £1250 x 2 £1220 x 2 and £1210 for Limousins and £1250 and £1180 for Charolais; J Rice Armagh £1120 for Limousin; W J Patterson Omagh £1070 and £1040 for Aberdeen Angus; H Quinn Dungannon £1010 for Simmental; M/S F E and P E Leitch Aughnacloy £990 for Simmental; M/S C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £870 for Belgian Blue and £865 x 2 and £850 for Aberdeen Angus and N Graham Kinawley £870 and £820 x 2 for Belgian Blues.
Reared female lumps
J Robson Augher £1200 for Limousin; N Green Magheraveely £1090 for Limousin and £990 x 2 for Belgian Blues; P Mullan Dungannon £970 for Shorthorn beef and £800 for Simmental; M/S F E and P E Leitch Aughnacloy £890 for Simmental; M/S S M and B Boyle Ballygawley £860 for Shorthorn beef and £835 and £735 for Belgian Blues with £710 for Aberdeen Angus; B Reihill Lisnaskea £690 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £690 for Aberdeen Angus and R Beacom Lisbellaw £670 for Aberdeen Angus.
